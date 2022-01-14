Skip to main content
Sponsored Story

Rio PR Is Seeking Spring '22 PR Interns To Start Immediately (Remote)

NYC based luxury fashion & Lifestyle PR agency seeks Spring interns for a remote internship to start asap. This is a great opportunity to get hands-on experience in the PR industry.
rio pr

Rio PR is looking for a creative thinker with the ability to multi-task and an interest in the intersection of fashion, lifestyle & wellness. The candidate should be proactive, motivated, detail oriented, organized, and able to work remotely.

Clients include leaders in fashion, cannabis, wellness and lifestyle. Interns will be able to assist on social media campaigns, virtual events and have the opportunity to learn the building blocks of successful PR campaigns.

Must be available for at least 2 days a week and be able to get college credit for internship and or can discuss weekly stipend.

Interested applicants please contact gmack@riopr.com

