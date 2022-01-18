RK Communications Is Hiring A PR Assistant In New York, NY
An enthusiasm for collaboration is a must, this role is a hybrid position requiring in-office work on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday of each week. RK Communications’ staff work from home on Mondays and Fridays.
An individual in this role must have 1-2 years’ relevant work experience in PR working on multiple fashion and/or beauty brands. A strong understanding of the cultural landscape is a plus, as is knowledge of affiliate marketing.
The ideal candidate will have a keen interest in relationship building, fashion and working with clients. The ideal candidate will have a thoughtful approach to their work, with an excitement for strategy and implementation across a variety of media channels.
· Experience working in a showroom setting with multiple clients
· Interest and/or proven ability to secure coverage across fashion and lifestyle verticals
· Strong written skills, with experience drafting copy
· An interest in influencer marketing, including creators on Instagram, Tik Tok, YouTube, Snap, etc.
· Strong organizational skills, being detail oriented is a plus
· Effective communications skills, particularly to management and executives
· Proficiency in Launchmetrics, Google analytics and SEO are all pluses
· Experience working with Cision, Fashion Monitor, etc. is a plus
· Strong relationships across the industry are a must
· PC or Mac computer proficiency
· MUST HAVE AT LEAST 1-2 YEARS PAID EXPERIENCE (internship-only experience will not be considered)
To Apply: Please send your resume to rk@rkcommunications.us, subject line PR Assistant.
Why RK Communications
RK c- is an integrated communications agency specializing in fashion and beauty.
Our experienced team dives deep to equip our partners with data-backed solutions, garnered from conducting an optimal cadence of campaign reporting to strategy-mapping through each stage of growth—ultimately sparking brand engagement and meeting KPIs.
With every tactics, we consider: Will this strategy make audiences feel, share, investigate, click, buy? Through each partnership, we’re proving: Our data-driven approach drives action.
Our client partners include Wolf Circus, Emma Mulholland on Holiday and many others.