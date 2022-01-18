RK Communications Is Hiring An Account Supervisor/Senior Account Executive In New York, NY

An enthusiasm for collaboration is a must , this role is a hybrid position requiring in-office work on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday of each week. RK Communications’ staff work from home on Mondays and Fridays.

An individual in this role must have 3-5 years’ relevant work experience in PR working on multiple fashion and/or beauty brands. A strong understanding of the cultural landscape is a plus, as is knowledge of affiliate marketing.

The ideal candidate will have a keen ability to secure results and exceed client expectations. The ideal candidate will have a thoughtful approach to their work, with a mind for strategy and implementation across a variety of media channels.