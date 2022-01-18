Skip to main content
RK Communications Is Hiring An Account Supervisor/Senior Account Executive In New York, NY

RK c- is an integrated communications agency specializing in fashion and beauty.
rk communications logo

An enthusiasm for collaboration is a must, this role is a hybrid position requiring in-office work on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday of each week. RK Communications’ staff work from home on Mondays and Fridays.

An individual in this role must have 3-5 years’ relevant work experience in PR working on multiple fashion and/or beauty brands. A strong understanding of the cultural landscape is a plus, as is knowledge of affiliate marketing.

The ideal candidate will have a keen ability to secure results and exceed client expectations. The ideal candidate will have a thoughtful approach to their work, with a mind for strategy and implementation across a variety of media channels.

· Experience client-facing, managing expectations and demonstrating efficacy on a daily, weekly, monthly and annual basis
· Ability to secure coverage across fashion and lifestyle verticals as well as non-endemic media (or knowledge thereof)
· Strong written skills, with experience writing copy, press releases and strategy mapping
· Experience in influencer marketing, paid and/or unpaid, and existing relationships with creators Instagram, Tik Tok, YouTube, Snap, etc.
· Experience working with various news wires is a plus
· Ability to call on media, stylists, influencers, etc. and have existing relationships is a must
· An interest in fashion, particularly men’s and contemporary womenswear is a must
· Experience managing multiple clients at one time
· Familiarity with affiliate marketing is a plus, an enthusiasm to gain this skill set
· Proficiency in Launchmetrics, Google analytics and SEO are all pluses
· Strong relationships across the industry are a must
· PC or Mac computer proficiency
· MUST HAVE AT LEAST 3-5 YEARS PAID EXPERIENCE (internship-only experience will not be considered)

To Apply: Please send your resume to rk@rkcommunications.us, subject line SAE.

Why RK Communications

Our experienced team dives deep to equip our partners with data-backed solutions, garnered from conducting an optimal cadence of campaign reporting to strategy-mapping through each stage of growth—ultimately sparking brand engagement and meeting KPIs.

With every tactics, we consider: Will this strategy make audiences feel, share, investigate, click, buy? Through each partnership, we’re proving: Our data-driven approach drives action.

Our client partners include Wolf Circus, Emma Mulholland on Holiday and many others.

