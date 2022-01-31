Must Read: Botter Team Leaves Nina Ricci, Moose Knuckles Collaborates With Eckhaus Latta

Designers Lisi Herrebrugh and Rushemy Botter at the Fall 2019 Nina Ricci show. Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Monday.

Botter team leaves Nina Ricci

Dutch designers Lisi Herrebrugh and Rushemy Botter are leaving Nina Ricci after over three years at the French label. The pair presented their final collection for the brand last week. "Nina Ricci warmly thanks Lisi and Rushemy for their poetic interpretations of the brand's collections, which brought a fresh approach and a new sense of modernity to Nina Ricci which we will continue working on going forward," the fashion house said in a statement announcing their exit on Monday. "We wish them great success in expressing their talent with their own label and look forward to opening a new creative and innovative direction of Nina Ricci." {WWD}

Moose Knuckles collaborates with Eckhaus Latta

Moose Knuckles has teamed up with Eckhaus Latta on a 10-piece outerwear collection that includes a lightweight quilt blanket jacket, raincoat and hoodie, as well as convertible windbreaker jackets and matching pants. They created a new down for the line using a bespoke blend of hand-dyed feathers. The collection, which ranges in price from $390-$925, will be available for purchase on Feb. 3 on the Moose Knuckles website, at Moose Knuckles store locations and select global retailers. {Fashionista inbox}

Moose Knuckles x Eckhaus Latta. Photo: Brianna Capozzi

Public School's Maxwell Osborne launches anOnlyChild

Maxwell Osborne is onto his next sartorial venture after working as part of the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund-winning duo behind Public School. The designer's solo brand, called anOnlyChild, will launch in early February at anOnlyChild.com and exclusively in-store at Saks Fifth Avenue New York. According to a press statement, the collection is made entirely from deadstock and is inspired by Osborne's Jamaican heritage. {Fashionista inbox}

Photo: Bon Duke/Courtesy of anOnlyChild

Luxury resale platforms are improving their authentication processes

In response to more sophisticated counterfeits, luxury resale platforms are adding steps to their authentication processes and exploring new technologies, such as blockchain, as verification tools. Bella Webb lifted the veil on the secretive authentication practices at various resale sites, from eBay to StockX, in a new piece for Vogue Business. Webb delves into how companies recruit authenticators, in addition to how AI and machines are used to detect fakes. {Vogue Business}

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.