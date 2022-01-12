Great Outfits in Fashion History: Salma Hayek's Perfectly Simple Narciso Rodrigez Golden Globes Look

Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

The Golden Globes may not be as much of a thing anymore, for good reason, but they were once an important stop on the awards season circuit, drawing big names and creating big fashion moments. Many of the latter come up when discussing "best red carpet looks of all time," and are remembered fondly by the celebrities who wore them.

In early 2020 (lol remember when), Salma Hayek Pinault reminisced about one of her all-time favorites: the super-simple, massively elegant Narciso Rodriguez gown from the 2003 ceremony. Speaking with Vogue for its "Life in Looks" series the actor talked about how it all came together.

"It was an important year for me because I was nominated for the Golden Globe [for "Frida"], and I wanted to wear something fantastic," she said. Rodriguez, however, led her in a different direction — to "go simple and pick a color that represented a little bit of my spirit."

The dress is Narciso at his best: clean and minimal but expertly constructed, eye-catching without being overwrought or overpowered by embellishments. The design is so well-executed, you don't need much by way of accessories — Hayek kept it to pair of dangly earrings and a bracelet. She pulled her hair into a loose half-pony, and matched her lip to the striking color of her gown. The actor looks confident, comfortable and just like herself. And she gives credit to Rodriguez for that.

"It was the way he explained it to me why he wanted to do this that actually gave me a lot of confidence to actually own it," she said. "I love that dress. And I love the love that came [with it]. I could feel the love that came to it from Narciso."

Shop Hayek-inspired red dresses in the gallery below.

5 Gallery 5 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Want the latest fashion industry news first? Sign up for our daily newsletter.