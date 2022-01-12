Skip to main content

Great Outfits in Fashion History: Salma Hayek's Perfectly Simple Narciso Rodrigez Golden Globes Look

It's the designer at his best.
Salma Hayekarrives at the 60th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles, CA on January 19, 2003

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

The Golden Globes may not be as much of a thing anymore, for good reason, but they were once an important stop on the awards season circuit, drawing big names and creating big fashion moments. Many of the latter come up when discussing "best red carpet looks of all time," and are remembered fondly by the celebrities who wore them. 

In early 2020 (lol remember when), Salma Hayek Pinault reminisced about one of her all-time favorites: the super-simple, massively elegant Narciso Rodriguez gown from the 2003 ceremony. Speaking with Vogue for its "Life in Looks" series the actor talked about how it all came together.

"It was an important year for me because I was nominated for the Golden Globe [for "Frida"], and I wanted to wear something fantastic," she said. Rodriguez, however, led her in a different direction — to "go simple and pick a color that represented a little bit of my spirit." 

Recommended Articles

The dress is Narciso at his best: clean and minimal but expertly constructed, eye-catching without being overwrought or overpowered by embellishments. The design is so well-executed, you don't need much by way of accessories — Hayek kept it to pair of dangly earrings and a bracelet. She pulled her hair into a loose half-pony, and matched her lip to the striking color of her gown. The actor looks confident, comfortable and just like herself. And she gives credit to Rodriguez for that. 

"It was the way he explained it to me why he wanted to do this that actually gave me a lot of confidence to actually own it," she said. "I love that dress. And I love the love that came [with it]. I could feel the love that came to it from Narciso." 

Shop Hayek-inspired red dresses in the gallery below. 

Victor Glemaud Ruffle Midi Dress $350
Mara Hoffman Imogen Dress $295
Aliette Dress $1,295.00 $906.50
5
Gallery
5 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Want the latest fashion industry news first? Sign up for our daily newsletter.

Related Stories

Salma Hayek Lethal Weapon 4 Premiere 1998
Style

Great Outfits in Fashion History: Salma Hayek in Peak '90s Hervé Leger

It almost makes me want to revisit bandage dresses........... almost.

Mar 31, 2021
jennifer-lopez-1998-golden-globes-one-shoulder-cutout-gown
Style

Great Outfits in Fashion History: Jennifer Lopez at the 1998 Golden Globes

From her first time at the ceremony, nominated for "Selena."

Apr 15, 2020
reese-witherspoon-chanel-dress-2006-golden-globes-lede
Style

Great Outfits in Fashion History: Reese Witherspoon's Darling Golden Globes Moment

It's got that "chocolate wouldn't melt" quality that defines the actor's style.

Dec 14, 2021
Cynthia Erivo Golden Globes 2020 Thom Browne
News

Great Outfits in Fashion History: Cynthia Erivo in a Thom Browne Gown That Took 11 People and 800 Hours to Create

And it shows!

Aug 12, 2020