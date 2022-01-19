Must Read: Savage X Fenty Launches Valentine's Day Collection, Julia Garner Covers 'Town & Country'

Savage x Fenty Valentine's Day 2022. Photo: Courtesy of Savage x Fenty

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Wednesday.

Savage x Fenty launches Valentine's Day collection

Rihanna is helping us kick off Valentine's Day early with the first-ever Savage x Fenty and Fenty Beauty collaboration. The brands have teamed up on a campaign and a custom color of the Gloss Bomb Heat called Lavender Savage. Savage x Fenty is also dropping fresh lingerie styles; it's all available for purchase Jan. 20 at 12:00 a.m. ET on savagex.com. {Fashionista inbox}

Julia Garner covers Town & Country

Julia Garner stars on the February cover of Town & Country in a sequin-embroidered Louis Vuitton jacket. For the accompanying profile, Garner talks with Chloe Malle about preparing for the role of Anna Delvey in the new film "Inventing Anna" and how the character became so entrenched in her psyche that she was sleep-talking in Delvey's accent. {Town & Country}

Photo: Danny Kasirye for "Town & Country"

Thom Walker named creative director of Givenchy makeup

WWD announced Givenchy's appointment of Thom Walker as creative director of makeup on Wednesday. Walker, a Paris-trained makeup artist known for bold colors and contrasts, succeeds Nicolas Degennes, who created the brand's makeup for more than two decades. In Walker's new role, he will oversee the development of the LVMH-owned luxury brand's new makeup lines and the creative direction of their campaigns. {WWD}

Inside the 'boy brand' boom

In 2021, male musicians traded tequila brands, colognes and athleisure lines for luxury jewelry, nail polishes and skin-care lines. Rachel Tashjian investigates the shift in a new piece for GQ. "This recent wave of boy brands is defined by the way the various efforts stand on their own, each with a singular aesthetic poised to compete with the kinds of brands these musicians typically shop themselves," Tashjian writes. "You can also think of this shift as a response to changing economic forces. The music industry's reliance upon streaming has made a musician's output more ephemeral than ever — and a musician more reliant on non-recorded revenue streams." {GQ}

French actor and Chanel ambassador Gaspard Ulliel has died

Gaspard Ulliel, who is known for portraying Yves Saint Laurent in the biopic "Saint Laurent" and for being the face of the Chanel men's fragrance Bleu de Chanel, has died following a ski accident in the Alps. He was 37. {Variety}

