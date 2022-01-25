SERGIO TACCHINI IS HIRING A DESIGN PRODUCT COORDINATOR IN NEW YORK, NY

Sergio Tacchini is a heritage athletics brand representing authenticity, craftsmanship, and style. Founded in 1966 by Italian tennis champion Sergio Tacchini, the namesake label gained worldwide recognition by infusing color into an otherwise all-white sport. For over 50 years, Sergio Tacchini has lived at the intersection of tennis and culture and has redefined sports and lifestyle apparel both on and off the court.

Title: Design Product Coordinator

Position Reports To: Director of Design

Essential duties:

Material sourcing

· Assist with all raw materials sourcing and organization. Liaise with suppliers across development of raw materials

o Fabric

o Soft trim

o Hardware

o Organize all above onto development boards; virtual and physical



Development

· Build Tech Pack and technical sketch for handoff to factory. Liaise with factories across sample development to ensure accurate execution and timely delivery

o Create and update CAD sketches

o Ensure that all details are accurate, including BOM, specs & style-notes

· Handoff all tech-packs to agreed vendor and follow up on daily basis

· Attend fittings, noting fit and style changes for each style and communicating them back to respective vendor



Pre-Production

· Work with production team to ensure that collection handover is fully completed within agreed timeline

· Ensure that BOM’s are accurate and updated for product changes and communicated back to production team

· Update all CAD sketches to match bulk production



Side Projects

· Work on short-term projects, local and overseas

Qualifications:

At least 1-3 years of experience in fashion design

Ability to multitask efficiently

High proficiency in Adobe Illustrator, Photoshop & InDesign

Proficient in MS Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, and Google suite

Collaborator