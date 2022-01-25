SERGIO TACCHINI IS HIRING A DESIGN PRODUCT COORDINATOR IN NEW YORK, NY
Title: Design Product Coordinator
Position Reports To: Director of Design
Essential duties:
Material sourcing
· Assist with all raw materials sourcing and organization. Liaise with suppliers across development of raw materials
o Fabric
o Soft trim
o Hardware
o Organize all above onto development boards; virtual and physical
Development
· Build Tech Pack and technical sketch for handoff to factory. Liaise with factories across sample development to ensure accurate execution and timely delivery
o Create and update CAD sketches
o Ensure that all details are accurate, including BOM, specs & style-notes
· Handoff all tech-packs to agreed vendor and follow up on daily basis
· Attend fittings, noting fit and style changes for each style and communicating them back to respective vendor
Pre-Production
· Work with production team to ensure that collection handover is fully completed within agreed timeline
· Ensure that BOM’s are accurate and updated for product changes and communicated back to production team
· Update all CAD sketches to match bulk production
Side Projects
· Work on short-term projects, local and overseas
Recommended Articles
Qualifications:
- At least 1-3 years of experience in fashion design
- Ability to multitask efficiently
- High proficiency in Adobe Illustrator, Photoshop & InDesign
- Proficient in MS Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, and Google suite
- Collaborator
To Apply: Please send your resume to designresumes@sergiotacchini.com subject line Design Product Coordinator
www.sergiotacchini.com
@sergiotacchini