Skip to main content
Sponsored Story

SERGIO TACCHINI IS HIRING A MARKETING COORDINATOR IN NEW YORK, NY

Sergio Tacchini is a heritage athletics brand representing authenticity, craftsmanship, and style. Founded in 1966 by Italian tennis champion Sergio Tacchini, the namesake label gained worldwide recognition by infusing color into an otherwise all-white sport. For over 50 years, Sergio Tacchini has lived at the intersection of tennis and culture and has redefined sports and lifestyle apparel both on and off the court.
sergio tacchini logo

Title: Marketing Coordinator
Position Reports To: Marketing Communication Manager

Essential duties:
· Create & manage spreadsheets of all products from each season, and each special project
· Coordinate and follow up on special marketing events/projects and ensure each task is completed
· Maintain communication with clients and provide clarification on ongoing projects
· Organize & coordinate digital asset from digital marketing team and update wholesale accounts as support to their social media accounts
· Organize & Coordinate retail marketing support by sourcing, placing orders and following up
· Organize and manage gifting/seeding list
· Manage all aspects of product gifting and seeding requested by PR agency and internal team including fulfillment and tracking
· Follow up with marketing seeding list and keep track of photo + video assets from PR team, partners, and individual influencers
· Work closely with the warehouse and handle shipments for various marketing purposes
· Coordinate seasonal samples (delivery, tracking, packing, shipping)
· Keep track of marketing inventory using Apparel Magic software
· Place buy orders for marketing department every season
· Perform various in-office administrative duties including managing and tracking items in offsite storage unit

Qualifications:
· At least 3-5 years of experience in fashion production, administration and/or marketing related field
· Great sense of urgency, ability to multitask efficiently and follow up with various tasks, projects and deadlines
· Resourceful and proactive, with strong project management, planning and prioritization skills
· Passionate, motivated with a proven ability to work well under pressure and in a teamwork environment
· A resourceful quick thinker and problem solver who has an exceptional eye for details
· Proficient in MS Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, and Google suite, experience with Apparel Magic is a plus

To Apply: Please send your resume to marketingresumes@sergiotacchini.com subject line Marketing Coordinator

www.sergiotacchini.com
@sergiotacchini

Recommended Articles

Related Stories

bathtub-fashion-feet-1630344 pexels kelly samuel
Sponsored Story

ALAB Group Is Hiring A PR/Marketing Coordinator In New York, NY

ALAB GROUP is an integrated marketing + communications consultancy that creatively and strategically solves problems for clients at the intersection of enterprise and innovation.

Dec 10, 2019
adult-daylight-female-596124 pexels
Careers

ALAB Group Is Hiring A PR & Marketing Coordinator In New York, NY

ALAB GROUP is an integrated marketing + communications consultancy that creatively and strategically solves problems for clients at the intersection of enterprise and innovation.

Apr 24, 2019
300917_ALTUZARRA_9483 03 04 05
Careers

ALTUZARRA Is Hiring A Collections Coordinator In New York, NY

Altuzarra is a luxury women’s ready-to-wear and accessories brand built upon the guideposts of sensuality, folkloric inspiration and Joseph’s Gallic heritage.Its collections address a global woman who is at once sexy, seductive and confident.

Sep 27, 2018
armarium
Careers

Armarium Is Hiring A Marketing Coordinator In New York, NY

We are seeking highly motivated, entrepreneurial-minded individuals to further grow our team during a highly exciting growth period.

Oct 10, 2018