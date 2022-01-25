SERGIO TACCHINI IS HIRING A MARKETING COORDINATOR IN NEW YORK, NY

Sergio Tacchini is a heritage athletics brand representing authenticity, craftsmanship, and style. Founded in 1966 by Italian tennis champion Sergio Tacchini, the namesake label gained worldwide recognition by infusing color into an otherwise all-white sport. For over 50 years, Sergio Tacchini has lived at the intersection of tennis and culture and has redefined sports and lifestyle apparel both on and off the court.

Title: Marketing Coordinator

Position Reports To: Marketing Communication Manager



Essential duties:

· Create & manage spreadsheets of all products from each season, and each special project

· Coordinate and follow up on special marketing events/projects and ensure each task is completed

· Maintain communication with clients and provide clarification on ongoing projects

· Organize & coordinate digital asset from digital marketing team and update wholesale accounts as support to their social media accounts

· Organize & Coordinate retail marketing support by sourcing, placing orders and following up

· Organize and manage gifting/seeding list

· Manage all aspects of product gifting and seeding requested by PR agency and internal team including fulfillment and tracking

· Follow up with marketing seeding list and keep track of photo + video assets from PR team, partners, and individual influencers

· Work closely with the warehouse and handle shipments for various marketing purposes

· Coordinate seasonal samples (delivery, tracking, packing, shipping)

· Keep track of marketing inventory using Apparel Magic software

· Place buy orders for marketing department every season

· Perform various in-office administrative duties including managing and tracking items in offsite storage unit