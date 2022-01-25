SERGIO TACCHINI IS HIRING A MARKETING COORDINATOR IN NEW YORK, NY
Title: Marketing Coordinator
Position Reports To: Marketing Communication Manager
Essential duties:
· Create & manage spreadsheets of all products from each season, and each special project
· Coordinate and follow up on special marketing events/projects and ensure each task is completed
· Maintain communication with clients and provide clarification on ongoing projects
· Organize & coordinate digital asset from digital marketing team and update wholesale accounts as support to their social media accounts
· Organize & Coordinate retail marketing support by sourcing, placing orders and following up
· Organize and manage gifting/seeding list
· Manage all aspects of product gifting and seeding requested by PR agency and internal team including fulfillment and tracking
· Follow up with marketing seeding list and keep track of photo + video assets from PR team, partners, and individual influencers
· Work closely with the warehouse and handle shipments for various marketing purposes
· Coordinate seasonal samples (delivery, tracking, packing, shipping)
· Keep track of marketing inventory using Apparel Magic software
· Place buy orders for marketing department every season
· Perform various in-office administrative duties including managing and tracking items in offsite storage unit
Qualifications:
· At least 3-5 years of experience in fashion production, administration and/or marketing related field
· Great sense of urgency, ability to multitask efficiently and follow up with various tasks, projects and deadlines
· Resourceful and proactive, with strong project management, planning and prioritization skills
· Passionate, motivated with a proven ability to work well under pressure and in a teamwork environment
· A resourceful quick thinker and problem solver who has an exceptional eye for details
· Proficient in MS Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, and Google suite, experience with Apparel Magic is a plus
To Apply: Please send your resume to marketingresumes@sergiotacchini.com subject line Marketing Coordinator
www.sergiotacchini.com
@sergiotacchini