The Only Comfy-Cozy Color You'll Want to Snuggle Up in This Winter

While dairy-averse people pick oat milk for its creamy-yet-neutral taste and foamability, designers and brands look to it for its color. Variants of beige — think a buttercream and almond oil — have made several appearances on runways over the last two years, but the shade to add to your current winter lineup is none other than the nutty ivory hue that comes from the essential ingredient of an overpriced latte.

Oat milk's natural sweetening properties come across on clothes, especially in knit form. Its soft, pale-brown tone creates a lightly toasted effect on cashmere and wool, giving it this lived-in comfy feel. Perfect for a cold month that calls for several sweatpants days, the subtle shade is also an elegant choice for outerwear. With a lazy, loungewear-heavy start to 2022, we've rounded up a selection of snuggly, oat milk-colored pieces. Plus, we added a few elevated closet must-haves that will come in handy when the CDC recommends that we dress to impress.

19 Gallery 19 Images

