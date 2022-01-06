It's Time to Upgrade Your Weatherproof Shoes

Warm, wooly sweaters and big, blanket-like coats get the leading roles in our cozy winter dressing fantasies (i.e. the cold-weather must-haves that we're itching to wear when the temperature drops), while we overlook practical, snow-ready boots (a.k.a. the essentials). We treat the latter as clunky, last resorts to our sleek leather and suede boots. But thanks to dozens of brands — including classic outdoorsy shoemakers like Teva and Hunter — these shoes are no longer outfit-ruining, desperate remedies for snowstorms. They're actually chic as hell.

There are so many sturdy-soled and water-resistant styles worth showing off that we broke down our winter shoe guide into six trends. From puddle-friendly clogs that come in cheery colors to puffy boots that will keep your toes super cozy on the slopes, our roundup of weatherproof footwear contains options that will help you turn heads while dealing with winter's harshest elements.

Waterproof Clogs

Quilted Snow Boots

Winter-Ready Hiking Boots

Cozy All-Weather Boots

Go-With-Everything Rain Boots

