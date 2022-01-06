Skip to main content
It's Time to Upgrade Your Weatherproof Shoes

From water-resistant clogs to shearling-lined rain boots.

Photo: Imaxtree

Warm, wooly sweaters and big, blanket-like coats get the leading roles in our cozy winter dressing fantasies (i.e. the cold-weather must-haves that we're itching to wear when the temperature drops), while we overlook practical, snow-ready boots (a.k.a. the essentials). We treat the latter as clunky, last resorts to our sleek leather and suede boots. But thanks to dozens of brands — including classic outdoorsy shoemakers like Teva and Hunter — these shoes are no longer outfit-ruining, desperate remedies for snowstorms. They're actually chic as hell. 

There are so many sturdy-soled and water-resistant styles worth showing off that we broke down our winter shoe guide into six trends. From puddle-friendly clogs that come in cheery colors to puffy boots that will keep your toes super cozy on the slopes, our roundup of weatherproof footwear contains options that will help you turn heads while dealing with winter's harshest elements. 

Waterproof Clogs 

coach lola shoes
4
Gallery
4 Images

Quilted Snow Boots 

madewell puffer bpots
porte & paire quilted shell ankle boots
peche boots
6
Gallery
6 Images

Winter-Ready Hiking Boots 

veronica beard bhiker boots
loeffler randall boots
sorel boots
6
Gallery
6 Images

Cozy All-Weather Boots 

& other stoirees boot
brother vellies boot
larroude vail boot
5
Gallery
5 Images

Go-With-Everything Rain Boots 

aigle boots
diemme-neutral-balbi-tonal-chelsea-boot
sam edelman boots
5
Gallery
5 Images

