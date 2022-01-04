Six One Is Hiring A Sr. Account Executive In New York City Or Los Angeles

Photo: Six One

Six One has a new opening for a Sr. Account Executive in New York City or Los Angeles to join our dynamic team. You will gain hands-on experience working with globally recognized beauty, wellness, and lifestyle brands. As a Senior Account Executive on our team, you will...

· Drive day-to-day media relations and work effectively as a lead member of key beauty, wellness, and lifestyle account teams.

· Lead projects and collaborate with colleagues to advance the communications strategies for multiple high-profile client accounts

· Implement integrated campaigns that leverage media relations, and digital tactics to reach key audiences and achieve client goals

· Write and edit persuasive external proposals and internal documents such as press releases, op-eds, fact sheets, talking points, editorial board memos, and communications plans

· Write across different mediums for varied audiences

· Ensure up to date knowledge of client goals, strategies, and priorities

· Develop and oversee integrated campaigns that leverage public affairs, media, and digital tactics to reach key audiences and achieve client goals

· Generate strategic communication plans for selected accounts to develop smart, fresh, and buzz-worthy ideas

· Oversee workflow, deadlines, budgets, and resources (both team and capital) for selected accounts

· Guarantee the fulfillment of monthly/annual or project-based Scope of Work commitments

· Organize and lead brainstorm/ideation sessions with internal team members

· Manage internal and/or external team members as per each account’s requests

· Be alert to opportunities for additional assignments from current clients and look for ways for Six One to become more essential to their roster of external partners

Requirements:

· At least 4-6 years of progressive experience in PR, some or all in an agency setting

· At least 3-4 years of relevant work experience in strategic communications, media relations, advocacy, journalism, or a related field

· B.S./B.A. in Public Relations, Communications, Marketing, or related field

· Ability to organize and manage multiple client responsibilities

· Strong written and oral communication skills.

· Strong multitasking skills

· Proven supervisory and leadership skills

· Hands-on experience writing clear, interesting, effective press releases, media alerts, press pitches, and other materials

· Current understanding of social media platforms and an ability to increase brand awareness and generate press through this landscape

· Established relationships with long lead, short lead, and online editors in beauty and lifestyle sectors



Medical benefits, 401k, PTO, annual merit-based bonuses, Summer Fridays, and more.



You will be working in a welcoming and friendly atmosphere with a diverse team that is eager to share their knowledge.



To Apply: Please send a cover letter, resume, and salary requirements to olivia@six-one.com with the subject “Senior Account Executive”.