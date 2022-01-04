Six One Is Hiring A Sr. Account Executive In New York City Or Los Angeles
Six One has a new opening for a Sr. Account Executive in New York City or Los Angeles to join our dynamic team. You will gain hands-on experience working with globally recognized beauty, wellness, and lifestyle brands. As a Senior Account Executive on our team, you will...
· Drive day-to-day media relations and work effectively as a lead member of key beauty, wellness, and lifestyle account teams.
· Lead projects and collaborate with colleagues to advance the communications strategies for multiple high-profile client accounts
· Implement integrated campaigns that leverage media relations, and digital tactics to reach key audiences and achieve client goals
· Write and edit persuasive external proposals and internal documents such as press releases, op-eds, fact sheets, talking points, editorial board memos, and communications plans
· Write across different mediums for varied audiences
· Ensure up to date knowledge of client goals, strategies, and priorities
· Develop and oversee integrated campaigns that leverage public affairs, media, and digital tactics to reach key audiences and achieve client goals
· Generate strategic communication plans for selected accounts to develop smart, fresh, and buzz-worthy ideas
· Oversee workflow, deadlines, budgets, and resources (both team and capital) for selected accounts
· Guarantee the fulfillment of monthly/annual or project-based Scope of Work commitments
· Organize and lead brainstorm/ideation sessions with internal team members
· Manage internal and/or external team members as per each account’s requests
· Be alert to opportunities for additional assignments from current clients and look for ways for Six One to become more essential to their roster of external partners
Requirements:
· At least 4-6 years of progressive experience in PR, some or all in an agency setting
· At least 3-4 years of relevant work experience in strategic communications, media relations, advocacy, journalism, or a related field
· B.S./B.A. in Public Relations, Communications, Marketing, or related field
· Ability to organize and manage multiple client responsibilities
· Strong written and oral communication skills.
· Strong multitasking skills
· Proven supervisory and leadership skills
· Hands-on experience writing clear, interesting, effective press releases, media alerts, press pitches, and other materials
· Current understanding of social media platforms and an ability to increase brand awareness and generate press through this landscape
· Established relationships with long lead, short lead, and online editors in beauty and lifestyle sectors
Medical benefits, 401k, PTO, annual merit-based bonuses, Summer Fridays, and more.
You will be working in a welcoming and friendly atmosphere with a diverse team that is eager to share their knowledge.
To Apply: Please send a cover letter, resume, and salary requirements to olivia@six-one.com with the subject “Senior Account Executive”.