Sportswear Brand, L’Etoile Sport Is Hiring A Director of Sales and Marketing In New York, NY

L'Etoile Sport is an American sportswear brand that fuses fashion with function.
Director of Wholesale And Marketing

Responsibilities include but not limited to:

Management of all sale channels:
   - Wholesale: Major department stores such as Saks, Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, etc.
   E-commerce stores: Net-a-Porter, Saks.com, Carbon 38th, l'etoile sport, Shopbop, etc.
Complete pre-sale workbooks each season
Share markdown recommendations and promotional strategies each month.
build strong merchandising presentations online.
Partner with Operation Team on account orders and share any follow ups as necessary.
Develop and manage Merchandise productivity plans (e.g Direct open to buys, Assortment plans, Mark down plans, Margin plans, Turn goals)
Marketing: Experience in managing digital performance marketing campaigns (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Adwords, Adroll, Youtube, Snapchat etc)
Fluent in excel with strong bias for analytical thinking, familiar with ecommerce metrics.
Adaptable to change before you have to. Candidates should know when to be patient when to push. Shows grace under pressure. Own mistakes and learn from them.
Collaborative, WE before I contributes to a positive and productive environment.


To Apply: Please send your resume to yesim@letoilesport.com, subject line Director of Wholesale and Marketing.

www.letoilesport.com
@letoile_sport

