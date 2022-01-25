Sportswear Brand, L’Etoile Sport Is Hiring A Director of Sales and Marketing In New York, NY
Director of Wholesale And Marketing
Responsibilities include but not limited to:
Management of all sale channels:
- Wholesale: Major department stores such as Saks, Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, etc.
- E-commerce stores: Net-a-Porter, Saks.com, Carbon 38th, l'etoile sport, Shopbop, etc.
- Complete pre-sale workbooks each season
- Share markdown recommendations and promotional strategies each month.
build strong merchandising presentations online.
- Partner with Operation Team on account orders and share any follow ups as necessary.
- Develop and manage Merchandise productivity plans (e.g Direct open to buys, Assortment plans, Mark down plans, Margin plans, Turn goals)
- Marketing: Experience in managing digital performance marketing campaigns (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Adwords, Adroll, Youtube, Snapchat etc)
- Fluent in excel with strong bias for analytical thinking, familiar with ecommerce metrics.
- Adaptable to change before you have to. Candidates should know when to be patient when to push. Shows grace under pressure. Own mistakes and learn from them.
- Collaborative, WE before I contributes to a positive and productive environment.
To Apply: Please send your resume to yesim@letoilesport.com, subject line Director of Wholesale and Marketing.
www.letoilesport.com
@letoile_sport