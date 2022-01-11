See All of the Spring 2022 Ad Campaigns Here
Brands may have hit pause on in-person events, but they're rolling out the visuals that tell their Spring 2022 stories as scheduled. And while the bone-chilling height of winter may seem like an odd time to release sun-soaked images of warm-weather collection highlights, fashion houses like Moschino and Prada are here to inspire, not to be practical.
Thus far, Ugg has treated us to a frameable image of Cher in fuzzy mini boots (a look which you can and should recreate at home immediately) and Michael Kors has given us a lesson in high-class glam.
We're rounding up all the stunning Spring 2022 stills in the gallery below, so be sure to keep checking back as they continue to roll out.
Recommended Articles
Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.