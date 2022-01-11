See All of the Spring 2022 Ad Campaigns Here

Hunter Schafer for Prada Spring 2022. Photo: David Sims/Courtesy of Prada

Brands may have hit pause on in-person events, but they're rolling out the visuals that tell their Spring 2022 stories as scheduled. And while the bone-chilling height of winter may seem like an odd time to release sun-soaked images of warm-weather collection highlights, fashion houses like Moschino and Prada are here to inspire, not to be practical.

Thus far, Ugg has treated us to a frameable image of Cher in fuzzy mini boots (a look which you can and should recreate at home immediately) and Michael Kors has given us a lesson in high-class glam.

We're rounding up all the stunning Spring 2022 stills in the gallery below, so be sure to keep checking back as they continue to roll out.

