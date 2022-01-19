Studio Beauty Is Hiring A Studio Coordinator In New York, NY
Title: Studio Coordinator
Position Reports To: Studio Director
Basic Function: Support PR supergroup in managing and facilitating press opportunities and projects for clients. Focus on crafting pitches that result in product placement, building strong editorial relationships, coming up with out-of-the-box ways to promote brands, mailer execution, and assisting with sendouts. Additionally, your job is to oversee and manage the team’s Assistant and seasonal interns.
Essential duties:
- Gatekeeper between Studio Assistant and the team. Overseeing the completion of the following and ensuring all is complete to Studio standards:
- Product sendouts and mailer execution
- Office organization
- Accurate reporting and formatting for all client trackers, clip books, and coverage notes
- Social media posts
- High-level reporting
- In charge of all client monthly and weekly reports, where applicable
- Muckrack whizz - ability to create efficient client reports, analytics, metrics, as well as competitor/industry reports for new business opportunities
- Client Relations
- Building intimate relationships with junior client teams in meetings
- Attendance at client events and desksides with media
- Supporting on client calls and sending minutes to clients directly afterwards
- Sending all coverage notes, once reviewed from Assistant, to clients
- Pitching
- Demonstrate existing contacts and relationships with editorial assistants in the beauty industry
- Build positive professional relationships with media and influencers and industry professionals (i.e. MUA’s) in 1:1 meetings (i.e. press breakfasts) and at client events
- Execute proactive product pitching across various media platforms including: print, digital, broadcast, and social; convert coverage from pitch through to publication
- Work with team to distribute press assets, client pitches and blasts
- Conduct market check-in’s with media in order to identify opportunities to pitch clients
- Perform Credit Checks
- In-Person + Virtual Events
- Support team in pre and post client event preparations
- Manage guest lists and RSVPs
- Support onsite
- Mailers + Sendouts
- Organize and prepare client mailers including sourcing, ordering, facilitating mailing addresses, maintaining gifting target lists.
- Help Assistant with handling shipments, monitoring social media placements, etc. when needed
- Proactive Strategy
- Participate in team planning and strategy brainstorming sessions to develop creative ways to deliver client awareness
- Assist team members with planning client initiatives and annual planning
- Internship Program
- Mentor and educate interns seasonally
- Provide managerial support and delegate projects and support activity
- Organize intern welcome onboarding and farewell events
- Box + Portal
- Continue to keep Studio organized by adding all new imagery and releases from clients onto main Box accounts as well as Portal box folders
- Add new clients into the Portal when applicable
Qualifications:
- At least 1-2 years of experience in beauty public relations, marketing, communications
- Bachelor’s degree
- Has excellent writing skills and professional communication etiquette
- Has exceptional interpersonal skills
- Ability to multitask efficiently and manage multiple personalities is a must
- Highly organized and able to prioritize
- Passionate, engaged, and motivated with a proven ability to work well under pressure and autonomously in beauty communications
- Eagerness to build editorial relationships through email and in-person meetings
- Has a pulse on all things beauty, constantly reading the news
- Action-oriented, resourceful, and creative thinker who has a strong eye for detail
- Proficient in Muckrack, MS Word, Excel, Powerpoint, Outlook, and Google applications
To Apply: Please send your resume to ashley@studiobeauty.io, subject line Studio Coordinator.
https://www.studiobeauty.io
@studiobeauty.io