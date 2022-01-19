Studio Beauty Is Hiring A Studio Coordinator In New York, NY

Studio Beauty is a PR supergroup of interdisciplinary experts who craft brand stories, establish thought leaders and build communities through media, social and experiential.

Title: Studio Coordinator

Position Reports To: Studio Director

Basic Function: Support PR supergroup in managing and facilitating press opportunities and projects for clients. Focus on crafting pitches that result in product placement, building strong editorial relationships, coming up with out-of-the-box ways to promote brands, mailer execution, and assisting with sendouts. Additionally, your job is to oversee and manage the team’s Assistant and seasonal interns.

Essential duties:

Gatekeeper between Studio Assistant and the team. Overseeing the completion of the following and ensuring all is complete to Studio standards:

Product sendouts and mailer execution



Office organization



Accurate reporting and formatting for all client trackers, clip books, and coverage notes



Social media posts

High-level reporting

In charge of all client monthly and weekly reports, where applicable



Muckrack whizz - ability to create efficient client reports, analytics, metrics, as well as competitor/industry reports for new business opportunities

Client Relations

Building intimate relationships with junior client teams in meetings



Attendance at client events and desksides with media



Supporting on client calls and sending minutes to clients directly afterwards



Sending all coverage notes, once reviewed from Assistant, to clients

Pitching

Demonstrate existing contacts and relationships with editorial assistants in the beauty industry



Build positive professional relationships with media and influencers and industry professionals (i.e. MUA’s) in 1:1 meetings (i.e. press breakfasts) and at client events



Execute proactive product pitching across various media platforms including: print, digital, broadcast, and social; convert coverage from pitch through to publication



Work with team to distribute press assets, client pitches and blasts



Conduct market check-in’s with media in order to identify opportunities to pitch clients



Perform Credit Checks

In-Person + Virtual Events

Support team in pre and post client event preparations



Manage guest lists and RSVPs



Support onsite

Mailers + Sendouts

Organize and prepare client mailers including sourcing, ordering, facilitating mailing addresses, maintaining gifting target lists.



Help Assistant with handling shipments, monitoring social media placements, etc. when needed

Proactive Strategy

Participate in team planning and strategy brainstorming sessions to develop creative ways to deliver client awareness



Assist team members with planning client initiatives and annual planning

Internship Program

Mentor and educate interns seasonally



Provide managerial support and delegate projects and support activity



Organize intern welcome onboarding and farewell events

Box + Portal

Continue to keep Studio organized by adding all new imagery and releases from clients onto main Box accounts as well as Portal box folders



Add new clients into the Portal when applicable

Qualifications:

At least 1-2 years of experience in beauty public relations, marketing, communications

Bachelor’s degree

Has excellent writing skills and professional communication etiquette

Has exceptional interpersonal skills

Ability to multitask efficiently and manage multiple personalities is a must

Highly organized and able to prioritize

Passionate, engaged, and motivated with a proven ability to work well under pressure and autonomously in beauty communications

Eagerness to build editorial relationships through email and in-person meetings

Has a pulse on all things beauty, constantly reading the news

Action-oriented, resourceful, and creative thinker who has a strong eye for detail

Proficient in Muckrack, MS Word, Excel, Powerpoint, Outlook, and Google applications

To Apply: Please send your resume to ashley@studiobeauty.io, subject line Studio Coordinator.



https://www.studiobeauty.io

@studiobeauty.io