Studio Beauty Is Hiring A Studio Coordinator In New York, NY

Studio Beauty is a PR supergroup of interdisciplinary experts who craft brand stories, establish thought leaders and build communities through media, social and experiential.
Studio Beauty

Title: Studio Coordinator
Position Reports To: Studio Director

Basic Function: Support PR supergroup in managing and facilitating press opportunities and projects for clients. Focus on crafting pitches that result in product placement, building strong editorial relationships, coming up with out-of-the-box ways to promote brands, mailer execution, and assisting with sendouts. Additionally, your job is to oversee and manage the team’s Assistant and seasonal interns.

Essential duties:

  • Gatekeeper between Studio Assistant and the team. Overseeing the completion of the following and ensuring all is complete to Studio standards:
    • Product sendouts and mailer execution
    • Office organization
    • Accurate reporting and formatting for all client trackers, clip books, and coverage notes
    • Social media posts
  • High-level reporting
    • In charge of all client monthly and weekly reports, where applicable
    • Muckrack whizz - ability to create efficient client reports, analytics, metrics, as well as competitor/industry reports for new business opportunities
  • Client Relations
    • Building intimate relationships with junior client teams in meetings
    • Attendance at client events and desksides with media
    • Supporting on client calls and sending minutes to clients directly afterwards
    • Sending all coverage notes, once reviewed from Assistant, to clients
  • Pitching
    • Demonstrate existing contacts and relationships with editorial assistants in the beauty industry
    • Build positive professional relationships with media and influencers and industry professionals (i.e. MUA’s) in 1:1 meetings (i.e. press breakfasts) and at client events
    • Execute proactive product pitching across various media platforms including: print, digital, broadcast, and social; convert coverage from pitch through to publication
    • Work with team to distribute press assets, client pitches and blasts
    • Conduct market check-in’s with media in order to identify opportunities to pitch clients
    • Perform Credit Checks
  • In-Person + Virtual Events
    • Support team in pre and post client event preparations
    • Manage guest lists and RSVPs
    • Support onsite
  • Mailers + Sendouts
    • Organize and prepare client mailers including sourcing, ordering, facilitating mailing addresses, maintaining gifting target lists.
    • Help Assistant with handling shipments, monitoring social media placements, etc. when needed
  • Proactive Strategy
    • Participate in team planning and strategy brainstorming sessions to develop creative ways to deliver client awareness
    • Assist team members with planning client initiatives and annual planning
  • Internship Program
    • Mentor and educate interns seasonally
    • Provide managerial support and delegate projects and support activity
    • Organize intern welcome onboarding and farewell events
  • Box + Portal
    • Continue to keep Studio organized by adding all new imagery and releases from clients onto main Box accounts as well as Portal box folders
    • Add new clients into the Portal when applicable

Qualifications:

  • At least 1-2 years of experience in beauty public relations, marketing, communications
  • Bachelor’s degree
  • Has excellent writing skills and professional communication etiquette
  • Has exceptional interpersonal skills
  • Ability to multitask efficiently and manage multiple personalities is a must
  • Highly organized and able to prioritize
  • Passionate, engaged, and motivated with a proven ability to work well under pressure and autonomously in beauty communications
  • Eagerness to build editorial relationships through email and in-person meetings
  • Has a pulse on all things beauty, constantly reading the news
  • Action-oriented, resourceful, and creative thinker who has a strong eye for detail
  • Proficient in Muckrack, MS Word, Excel, Powerpoint, Outlook, and Google applications

To Apply: Please send your resume to ashley@studiobeauty.io, subject line Studio Coordinator.

https://www.studiobeauty.io
@studiobeauty.io

