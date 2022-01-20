Skip to main content

'Emily in Paris' Icon Sylvie Takes Paris Fashion Week

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, who plays our favorite pencil skirt-wearing Parisienne, attended the Ami Fall 2022 show in a chic, sheer dress.
Philippine Leroy Beaulieu at the Ami Fall 2022 show as part of Paris Fashion Week. 

Philippine Leroy Beaulieu at the Ami Fall 2022 show as part of Paris Fashion Week. 

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, a.k.a. Sylvie of "Emily in Paris," channeled the Saint-Tropez-beach-dancing, bikini-over-pencil-skirt side of her fictional character at her latest real-life outing. 

On Wednesday, Leroy-Beaulieu attended the Ami Fall 2022 show at Paris Fashion Week in a dress that left little up to the imagination. She channeled the subtly-sexy style of her on-screen counterpart — maybe not-so-subtle, considering it was completely transparent. The long-sleeve body-hugging, ankle-grazing sheer dress was a chic, ultra Parisienne front-row moment that not even Sylvie, who oozes meanness, could snub her nose at.

Leroy-Beaulieu swapped a pointed-toe pump for strappy sandals and sported a red manicure (just as any self-respecting French woman would), adding intrigue to her already alluring ensemble by wearing a dangly string of diamonds on only one ear. Here's hoping this is the first of many Leroy-Beaulieu sightings as fashion month kicks into gear. 

