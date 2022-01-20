'Emily in Paris' Icon Sylvie Takes Paris Fashion Week

Philippine Leroy Beaulieu at the Ami Fall 2022 show as part of Paris Fashion Week. Photo: Pierre Suu/Getty Images

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, a.k.a. Sylvie of "Emily in Paris," channeled the Saint-Tropez-beach-dancing, bikini-over-pencil-skirt side of her fictional character at her latest real-life outing.

On Wednesday, Leroy-Beaulieu attended the Ami Fall 2022 show at Paris Fashion Week in a dress that left little up to the imagination. She channeled the subtly-sexy style of her on-screen counterpart — maybe not-so-subtle, considering it was completely transparent. The long-sleeve body-hugging, ankle-grazing sheer dress was a chic, ultra Parisienne front-row moment that not even Sylvie, who oozes meanness, could snub her nose at.

Leroy-Beaulieu swapped a pointed-toe pump for strappy sandals and sported a red manicure (just as any self-respecting French woman would), adding intrigue to her already alluring ensemble by wearing a dangly string of diamonds on only one ear. Here's hoping this is the first of many Leroy-Beaulieu sightings as fashion month kicks into gear.

