Must Read: Tessa Thompson Is the New Face of Armani Beauty, Cathy Horyn Remembers André Leon Talley

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Friday.

Tessa Thompson is the new face of Armani beauty

In an exclusive for WWD, Jennifer Weil reports that Armani Beauty has named Tessa Thompson as its newest face. Thompson will front campaigns for the brand's Luminous Silk Foundation and Lip Power. "Tessa Thompson struck me with the radiant energy she exudes, the vibrant calmness of her way of being. I am delighted to be able to work with her and express a new facet of the feminine kaleidoscope of Armani beauty," said Giorgio Armani in a statement to WWD. {WWD}

Cathy Horyn remembers André Leon Talley

Fashion critic Cathy Horyn pays tribute to the late André Leon Talley for New York Magazine's The Cut. She writes: "I doubt there was ever a person who approached the world with a purer heart. André was just open. He was a mixture of Southern front-porch grandee, straight out of Welty — he was from North Carolina — and persnickety Beaton-esque observer. He missed nothing, and everything delighted him or horrified him in a delightful way. He was also camp personified." {The Cut}

Equinox partners with Monse

Equinox and Monse are set to collaborate on a capsule collection of athleisure pieces. The first drop of nine "performance-oriented" styles will be available in select Equinox club locations and its website, with two subsequent drops to come. Equinox will also carry select pieces from Monse's spring collection. {WWD}

What's the point of digital clothes?

Terry Nguyen explores the rationale for (and viability of) virtual fashion for Vox, writing: "Fashion has always been in the business of selling fantasies. Is this particular one, though, just another distraction from the wider fashion industry's very real problems? Proponents of digital fashion claim that it has the potential to be profitable, practical, creatively rich, and sustainable. Much of that remains up for debate. We are, after all, still confined to our flesh-suits." {Vox}

An interview with Colette's Sarah Andelman

Laure Guilbault interviews Colette's Sarah Adelman, who is opening a new pop-up store in Paris, for Vogue Business. Their discussion touches on Andelman's thoughts on collaborations, social media and advice for young creatives. {Vogue Business}

