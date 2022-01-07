Skip to main content
The Edit Is Hiring A Social Media Manager In New York, NY

The Edit is a female-founded, female-run social media and creative agency. We work with household names like Disney, The Kardashians, Auberge Resorts and more. We are currently hiring for a social media manager, information:

Responsibilities:
- Create, develop, and execute strategy for clients; including but not limited to growth ideas, content ideas, campaign / launch concepts, influencer + brand partnerships, and overall suggestions to stay proactive with all accounts
- Create / review IG Story content, as well as suggest new concepts and content
-Create content calendars for Client approval, including aesthetically cohesive imagery, edited videos, and captions
- Handle influencer and brand partnership relations - identifying, communication, and execution
- Establish and maintain direct relationships with clients - timely responses to email, lead Client calls
- Oversee Account Coordinator's posting and community management on all accounts to make sure things are timely and accurate
- Create analytic reports to draw conclusions and top line strategy
- Coordinate photo and video shoots for Clients, as well as capture iPhone content for Tiktok + Reels

Requirements:
- At least 3 years of social media experience
- Interest in lifestyle, entertainment, trends, and current events a must
- Innovative, strategic, and analytical thinker
- Self-starter with a strong sense of urgency and prioritization skills
- Team player who works well both collaboratively and autonomously
- Organizational and time-management skills
- Keen eye for detail and aesthetic; graphic design and photography skills a plus
- Ability to manage and delegate tasks
- Ability to film and edit video for Instagram and TikTok

To Apply: Please send your resume to lauren@editmediagroup.com, subject line Social Media Manager.

