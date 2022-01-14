The Lede Company Is Hiring A Brand Assistant In New York, NY

POSITION: Brand Assistant

LOCATION: New York, NY

JOB TYPE: Full Time

The Lede Company is seeking a Brand Assistant to join the Consumer/Lifestyle Brand team, overseeing a comprehensive client roster including fashion, spirits/water, hospitality, luxury lifestyle, beauty, wellness and consumer products. The ideal candidate thrives in a fast-paced environment, stays organized, and positive under pressure. Candidate must have excellent organizational skills and be able to adapt to multiple assignments and deadlines as well as a frequently-changing environment.



ROLES & RESPONSIBILITIES

• Administrative duties (answering phones, scheduling, expenses, booking travel etc.)Support onsite at events, coordination of logistics all stages of programming, coordination of retail promotions

• Assist in creating professional and client-ready presentations or excel spreadsheets

• Assist in drafting press releases, pitches, and other supporting media materials as necessary

• Conduct business research

• Support client projects from the brainstorm/ideation phase to plan development, execution and reporting

• Work alongside partner teams within the agency as well as client partner agencies

• Contribute to monthly, project or event reporting and recaps across all clients

• Other administrative and marketing duties as needed

QUALIFICATIONS

• Bachelor’s Degree, preferably in Communications, English, Public Relations or Marketing

• Exceptional interpersonal, networking, verbal, and written communications skills are a must

• Strong proficiency in Microsoft Office, including Outlook, Excel and Word

• Strong attention to detail

• Deep understanding of entertainment landscape and pop-culture as a whole

• Proficiency in social media platforms and digital marketing

• A taste-maker who is opinionated and ahead of the curve on the latest and greatest trends in pop culture

• Takes initiative and is resourceful

• Experience with broadcast booking and relationships with industry influencers a plus



TO APPLY: Please visit https://app.trinethire.com/companies/35150-lede-company-llc/jobs/53478-brand-assistant