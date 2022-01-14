Skip to main content
The Lede Company Is Hiring A Brand Assistant In New York, NY

The Lede Company is a full-service strategy, communications and social impact consulting firm, specializing in corporate, entertainment and nonprofit sectors.
POSITION: Brand Assistant
LOCATION: New York, NY
The Lede Company is seeking a Brand Assistant to join the Consumer/Lifestyle Brand team, overseeing a comprehensive client roster including fashion, spirits/water, hospitality, luxury lifestyle, beauty, wellness and consumer products. The ideal candidate thrives in a fast-paced environment, stays organized, and positive under pressure. Candidate must have excellent organizational skills and be able to adapt to multiple assignments and deadlines as well as a frequently-changing environment.

• Administrative duties (answering phones, scheduling, expenses, booking travel etc.)Support onsite at events, coordination of logistics all stages of programming, coordination of retail promotions
• Assist in creating professional and client-ready presentations or excel spreadsheets
• Assist in drafting press releases, pitches, and other supporting media materials as necessary
• Conduct business research
• Support client projects from the brainstorm/ideation phase to plan development, execution and reporting
• Work alongside partner teams within the agency as well as client partner agencies
• Contribute to monthly, project or event reporting and recaps across all clients
• Bachelor’s Degree, preferably in Communications, English, Public Relations or Marketing
• Exceptional interpersonal, networking, verbal, and written communications skills are a must
• Strong proficiency in Microsoft Office, including Outlook, Excel and Word
• Strong attention to detail
• Deep understanding of entertainment landscape and pop-culture as a whole
• Proficiency in social media platforms and digital marketing
• A taste-maker who is opinionated and ahead of the curve on the latest and greatest trends in pop culture
• Takes initiative and is resourceful
TO APPLY: Please visit https://app.trinethire.com/companies/35150-lede-company-llc/jobs/53478-brand-assistant

