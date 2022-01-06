Thorsun Is Seeking Spring '22 Product Development, ECommerce Operations and Social Media Interns In New York, NY

Photo courtesy of Thorsun

Thorsun is looking for Spring '22 product development, ecommerce operations and social media interns to work in a unique role reporting directly to the brand’s founder. We are a start-up brand made in New York, so the position will have the opportunity to see and affect all aspects of how the business functions and grows. This position will provide the opportunity to contribute to the development and operations of our resort wear and social media platforms.

Current stockists include: Bergdorf Goodman, Mr. Porter, Matches Fashion, The Webster Miami and many other domestic and international doors.

Core Qualities Required:

· Must be a current student, preferably in the later years of your degree.

· Detail oriented and highly organized

· Excellent written and oral communication skills

· The ability to work independently in order to meet deadlines

· Knowledge of Microsoft Office

· Knowledge of Adobe Creative Suite (Product dev. & Ecommerce Operations)

Responsibilities

Work will include but not be limited to:



Product Development

· Knowledge of the product development and production process

· Strong interest in fashion and art

· Work directly with the founder from concept ideation to final product

· Assist with pattern making, CAD, sketches and tech packs

· Manage sourcing and sample tracking

· Communicate with sample rooms and factories



Social Media Intern

· Work alongside the team to create a plan for social media strategies

· Work with the Social Media Manager to create and implement campaigns

· Create engaging social media content, including graphics

· Help create content as dictated by the monthly editorial calendar to promote sales, blogs and products

· Familiar with multi-social posting

· Entry level experience determining how to cater unique marketing campaigns to a unique audience



Ecommerce Operations

· Familiarity with Shopify platforms

· Liaising between the founder and retail account contacts

· Manage stock and sample product inventory

· Perform competitive market research

· Drive traffic via Google Ads words, Instagram/Facebook Ads

· An interest in and knowledge of marketing and social media practices

· Assist with public relations appointments and interviews

· Support influencer gifting activities



To Apply: Please send your resume to Info@thorsun.com.