Today in Good Campaign Casting: Tom Holland for Prada

Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Prada's really getting it right with its Spring 2022 campaign casting.

Days after unveiling Hunter Schafer as the face of its womenswear for the season, Prada began rolling out its Spring 2022 menswear ad, starring the incredibly charming, charismatic Tom Holland. And what a delightful surprise it was to see our favorite neighborhood Spider-Man in our inboxes, fronting his first big fashion campaign. (And for Prada!!!)

Holland wears the Raf Simons- and Miuccia Prada-designed collection across four diptychs shot by David Sims and creative directed by Ferdinando Verderi. The idea was to portray the actor as himself, "re-contextualizing a figure world-renown for his action hero roles" as "an embodiment of today's Prada man — a rich internal life informing his outer projection of self," according to a press release.

Photo: David Sims/Courtesy of Prada

Holland is captured interacting with the clothing: putting on a red leather jacket, taking off a navy knit sweater, adjusting the sleeve of a white button-up shirt. The final product "cement[s] minute actions and reactions, close and gentle moments — the rapport between garment and body, gestures of dressing and undressing alive," per the release. "He is performing for the camera, with intent - but it is a performance of himself."

Photo: David Sims/Courtesy of Prada

Holland joins his "Spider-Man: Far From Home" co-star Jake Gyllenhaal on the roster of Internet boyfriends cast in Prada campaigns. (Gyllenhaal is the face of the brand's Luna Rossa Ocean fragrance.) If you've been paying attention, the actor's involvement in the campaign might've been foreshadowed during the film's press tour: He wore a Prada silk gabardine suit, white poplin shirt and black re-nylon tie to the big Los Angeles premiere, styled by Law Roach. Great choices all around!

Photo: David Sims/Courtesy of Prada

Catch up on all the Spring 2022 campaigns that have been released so far in the gallery below.

6 Gallery 6 Images

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.