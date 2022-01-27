Skip to main content
These Valentine's Day-Inspired Outfits Will Make Your Heart Smile

From a cuddly sweater you'll want to enter into a long-term relationship with to a pair of ballet flats that'll remind you that fairytales do exist.

Photo: Imaxtree

Valentine's Day is around the corner, and while it doesn't matter how — or if — you celebrate, the holiday does give us an excuse to come up with capital-L Looks on what would otherwise be a lazy Monday after the Super Bowl. 

For those who cheerily buy into Hallmark's commercialized, heart-shaped-box-of-anything-sweet idea, February 14th is all about pink and red. But maybe you'd rather confess your love to owners of your favorite bodega than participate in a "Galentine's Day" brunch — in that case, it might just be another cozy sweatpants night in with the people or animals that mean the most to you. In any cases, mood-setting candles are good for the soul and promote the warm and fuzzy feelings of an unexpected flower delivery or a much-needed hug. 

Ahead, find five trend-forward outfits that you could wear on Valentine's Day (or any day of the year, really), each paired with a soul-soothing candle that captures the essence of the look. From a cuddly Christopher John Rogers sweater that you'll want to enter into a long-term relationship with to a pair of satin, bow-bedecked ballet flats that'll remind you that romance and fairytales do exist, the outfits below will make your heart smile. 

For when you want to enjoy yourself exactly where you are...

valentines day 2022 outfit 1.001
Candle-Standard_Other-SlowBurn_V1-CROP_Shad1_2260x
leigh new york top
holiday the label pants
8
Gallery
8 Images

For when you know your worth...

valentine's day 2022 4.001

Recommended Articles

treat yoself
rowing blazers sweater
rib knit pants
8
Gallery
8 Images

For when you feel like a million bucks...

valentines day 2022 outfit 2.001
goop candle
kule quilted top
summersalt quilted jacket
10
Gallery
10 Images

For when you're in your feels (in a good way)...

valentines day 2022 3.001
TANAïS_Heart Chakra 8oz. Candle_$60-2
christopher john rogers sweater
rus skirt
8
Gallery
8 Images

For when life gives you rainbow cookies...

valentines day 2022 look 5.001
harlem candle company
ari pj set
joostricot cardigan1
8
Gallery
8 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

