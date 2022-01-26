Valentino Gets Down to the Anatomy of Haute Couture for Spring 2022

Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Pierpaolo Piccioli's Haute Couture shows for Valentino have become one of the most highly-anticipated events on the fashion calendar. Season after season, his collections for the house deliver on the artful, bold use of color and impeccable silhouette work that have defined his time as creative director, as well as offer genuinely inventive propositions for what fashion can be. They've become a celebrity favorite for having A Moment on the red carpet, and consistent conversation-starters among online fashion communities.

In his latest outing, Piccioli sets out to get down to the anatomy of haute couture, emphasizing the simplicity and elegance of shape, and what can be achieved when you explore that at the highest degree of craftsmanship — plus, what that looks like on a range of people. So, at Wednesday's Spring 2022 show, Valentino presented a collection that represents "a composite harmony of physical types, and the garments that dress them": dresses both unembellished and covered in sequins and beading, perfectly fitted to the model, trousers slouched in a way that conveys ease but is clearly considered, sumptuous outerwear that make a strong statement on their own but also fit neatly into a full Valentino look.

Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

To really drive home this thesis, the brand cast people of different ages and body types to showcase the collection, making this the rare haute couture runway to feature curve models — unfortunately not a norm in the market (and at Paris Fashion Week more broadly), despite the fact that this category of clothing is, specifically, made to measure. Industry legends like Kristen McMenamy, Mariacarla Boscono and Hannelore Knuts also joined. Taken as a whole, these images emphasize the relevance of haute couture and who it's for.

There's plenty of eveningwear to go around the Hollywood stylist circuit for the upcoming awards season, from streamlined strapless ballgowns to elegant separates that would stun on the step-and-repeat. Plus, Piccioli takes what would be considered day-to-day pieces, especially in menswear, and elevates them to new levels with beading and texture. These are the kinds of clothes you dream about.

See every single look from the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2022 collection in the gallery below.

61 Gallery 61 Images

Want the latest fashion industry news first? Sign up for our daily newsletter.