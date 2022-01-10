Skip to main content

Must Read: Condé Nast Launches Vogue Philippines, Public School's Dao-Yi Chow Is Designing Tom Brady's Fashion Line

Plus, meet the creative agency responsible for the viral Harry Styles "Dazed" cover.
These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Monday. 

Condé Nast launches Vogue Philippines 
Condé Nast announced the launch of Vogue Philipinnes on Monday. The new title will make its print and digital debut in September 2022. "We're thrilled to launch our 29th edition of Vogue in the Philippines, a country with a growing luxury fashion market and a vibrant creative scene," said Markus Grindel, the managing director of global brand licensing at Condé Nast, in a press release. Across all platforms, Vogue Philippines will aim to appeal to both a local and global audience with its coverage of everything from street style to couture. {Fashionista inbox} 

Public School's Dao-Yi Chow is designing Tom Brady's fashion line
Tom Brady has tapped Public School cofounder Dao-Yi Chow to serve as the creative director of the men's apparel brand that he's launching with Jens Grede. According to WWD, the brand will launch on Jan. 19 with a collection of gym and street clothes made using technologically advanced fabrics and sustainable materials and practices. {WWD

Meet the creative agency responsible for the viral Harry Styles Dazed cover 
The real star of the viral Harry Styles and Rihanna Dazed covers is a new creative agency out of London called New School. The agency represents a close-knit community of creatives, including Dazed editor-in-chief Ib Kamara, Dazed art director Gareth Wrighton, the choreographer Yagamoto, set designer Ibby Njoya and stylist Mobolaji Dawodu. Odunayo Ojo spoke with the agency's founder Sam Ross in a piece for Business of Fashion about the making of the Dazed covers and how the agency aims to operate as a collective. {Business of Fashion

