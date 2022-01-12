Skip to main content
Sponsored Story

VPR | Mint Is Hiring A Influencer & VIP Coordinator In New York, NY

VPR | Mint headquarters are based in New York City (candidates must be available for in person office work).

VPR | Mint is seeking a full-time Influencer & VIP Coordinator to start immediately. They will report to the PR Manager and work directly with the Account Executive of Influencer & VIP, Marketing & Public Relations Assistant, and interns.

Responsibilities:
- Support team with day-to-day influencer & VIP efforts on behalf of in-house brands, Retrofête and SER.O.YA, and external clients.
- Create media alerts for confirmed influencer & VIP talent and work in tandem with Marketing & Public Relations Assistant to send out to the media
-Track all influencer & VIP placements and clippings
- Coordinate and track all sample requests
- Assist with check-ins/ sample returns
- Coordinate influencer giftings and mailers for new collections launches and initiatives
- Daily arrival of new inventory to tracking system
- Assist with pitching for upcoming events and dressing opportunities
- Assist with intern management and hiring
- Manage and update master influencer, VIP, and stylist contact lists
- Assist with meeting agendas for weekly/monthly touch bases with internal team and external clients
- Assist with Fashion Week and other client events
- Assist with monthly reports
- Job requires travel

Desired Skills:
- 1 year of fashion PR experience (agency experience preferred)
- Ability to multi-task and balance multiple projects at once in a fast-paced environment
- Possess a strong understanding of fashion, influencer, and VIP landscape
- Self-motivated, detail-oriented, ambitious, and eager to learn
- Knowledge of social media (Instagram Reels & TikTok) a plus

To Apply: Please send your resume to melissa@mintshowroom.com, subject line  Influencer & VIP Coordinator.

Recommended Articles

Related Stories

Careers

Chapter 2 Is Hiring A PR + VIP Services Account Coordinator In New York, NY

Chapter 2, a fashion public relations and digital marketing company with offices in NY and LA, is looking for a new Public Relations + VIP Services Account Coordinator.

May 16, 2018
GettyImages-619972700 careers
Careers

Purple Is Hiring A VIP Services, Coordinator In New York, NY

The successful candidate must have a solid background with a minimum of 1 to 2 years PR experience in the fashion / beauty industry, keen understanding of Launchmetrics, and a strong interest in relevant popular culture.

Sep 27, 2018
Sponsored Story

Chapter 2 Is Hiring A PR and VIP Account Executive In New York and Los Angeles (Remote)

This role starts remote work during this time and is open in both our New York City (Manhattan) and Los Angeles (West Hollywood) offices.

May 8, 2020
GettyImages-659015150 careers
Careers

Krupp Group Is Hiring A Junior Account Executive / Account Executive, VIP In New York, NY

Krupp Group is a boutique style communications agency with offices in both New York City and Los Angeles that provides a unique in-house feel for all of our brands.

Jul 31, 2018