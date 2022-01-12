VPR | Mint Is Hiring A Influencer & VIP Coordinator In New York, NY
VPR | Mint is seeking a full-time Influencer & VIP Coordinator to start immediately. They will report to the PR Manager and work directly with the Account Executive of Influencer & VIP, Marketing & Public Relations Assistant, and interns.
Responsibilities:
- Support team with day-to-day influencer & VIP efforts on behalf of in-house brands, Retrofête and SER.O.YA, and external clients.
- Create media alerts for confirmed influencer & VIP talent and work in tandem with Marketing & Public Relations Assistant to send out to the media
-Track all influencer & VIP placements and clippings
- Coordinate and track all sample requests
- Assist with check-ins/ sample returns
- Coordinate influencer giftings and mailers for new collections launches and initiatives
- Daily arrival of new inventory to tracking system
- Assist with pitching for upcoming events and dressing opportunities
- Assist with intern management and hiring
- Manage and update master influencer, VIP, and stylist contact lists
- Assist with meeting agendas for weekly/monthly touch bases with internal team and external clients
- Assist with Fashion Week and other client events
- Assist with monthly reports
- Job requires travel
Desired Skills:
- 1 year of fashion PR experience (agency experience preferred)
- Ability to multi-task and balance multiple projects at once in a fast-paced environment
- Possess a strong understanding of fashion, influencer, and VIP landscape
- Self-motivated, detail-oriented, ambitious, and eager to learn
- Knowledge of social media (Instagram Reels & TikTok) a plus
To Apply: Please send your resume to melissa@mintshowroom.com, subject line Influencer & VIP Coordinator.