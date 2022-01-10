WOW TECH, A MEMBER OF THE LOVEHONEY GROUP, IS HIRING A PR COORDINATOR IN NEW YORK, NY

WOW Tech is a member of the Lovehoney Group, one of the world's leading companies in the sex toy market. We’re proud to promote sexual happiness and empowerment through design innovation, research, development, and great customer service. After an exciting 2021 merger bringing together Lovehoney, WOW Tech and Amorana, we’re stronger than ever in our mission to destigmatize sexuality and help more people to enjoy a fulfilling love life. Our award-winning, globally recognized brands include Happy Rabbit, Womanizer, We-Vibe and Fifty Shades of Grey. With over 700 employees spread over our HQs in Bath and Berlin and offices all over the world, the Lovehoney Group is a market leader in the pleasure industry.

Your Responsibilities:

- Conduct day-to-day media outreach for the North American market

- Contribute & support developing regional campaigns and planning PR activations in major cities across North America

- Write, edit and proofread communications materials such as press releases, pitches, etc.

- Monitor media trends & taking care of PR reporting

- Coordinate activities with the global PR team & work cross-functionally with marketing, brand and social media departments



Your qualifications:

- 2 - 3 years of experience in a public relations specialist/coordinator role or similar position

- Proven success in achieving coverage across a variety of media outlets; must have experience pitching stories to media

- Experience in execution of PR campaigns and events & strong copywriting and editing skills

- Passion and knowledge and/or involvement in sexual health and wellbeing and a keen interest in promoting sex- and pleasure-positivity, sexual wellness and education.

- Possess a love for destigmatizing taboo topics and finding new unexpected ways to tell organic brand stories



Why WOW Tech?

- We offer competitive salaries along with great benefits:

- Company-paid health, dental, life, short- and long-term disability insurance plans

- Company matching contributions to a retirement savings plan

- $150/year toward fitness activities

- 3 weeks of vacation

- We're a fun team of professionals that are passionate about developing innovative products and being a leader in our industry



If you are a PR pro with an interest in sexual health and wellbeing, we'd love to hear from you! To apply, visit HERE. To learn more about WOW Tech Group and our brands, visit wowtech.com. To learn more about Lovehoney Group visit: lovehoneygroup.com.