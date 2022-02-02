ALIX NYC Is Hiring A Graphic & Social Media Associate In New York, NY

ALIX NYC is a contemporary womenswear fashion label based in New York. We are seeking a motivated, organized and creative individual to assist with social media, e-commerce, photoshoot production, customer service, and press.

Image courtesy of Alix NYC

The ideal candidate will cultivate the ALIX NYC brand perception through careful content selection and distribution across all digital platforms. This candidate will strive to achieve exponential sales growth and brand awareness by effective management of social media, graphic content, marketing, analytics, and press.

Responsibilities:

Manage social media accounts (this includes Instagram, Facebook, blogs, etc.)



Design and develop (graphics) projects following ALIX NYC's aesthetic

Assist with the development of new concepts and ideas

Manage style uploads Shopify and merchandise products accordingly

Excellent InDesign, Photoshop, Illustrator Skills

Dropbox & Google Drive experience

Projects include Social Media, Newsletter creation in Klayvio & Web

Assists with photoshoot prep and post production

Takes initiative

Intrinsically understands how to work fast but efficiently, and can easily prioritize a vast to-do list

Enthusiastic, motivated, and happy! We are a small team and looking for someone who has a positive attitude and is ready to dive into multiple projects at once

Fast learner

Must live in NYC and be able to commute into midtown to assist with sending and receiving press samples



Manage all press requests and sampling tracking

Maintain cleanliness of both office space and showroom

Highly organized

Excellent communication skills (written and verbal)

Must meet all deadlines

Must be open to receiving feedback

Requirements:

2+ years experience in social media, graphic design, some press sample management experience preferred

Working towards a Bachelors Degree

In-depth knowledge and understanding of social media platforms

Operating knowledge of Adobe InDesign, Photoshop, and InDesign

Excellent written, verbal and presentation skills

Extremely organized and attention to detail

Self-starter who can think outside the box

Passion for fashion, digital retail, social media, photography

Positive, pro-active, problem solver

To Apply: Email Sofia Izarra at hr@alixnyc.com with the subject line: “Graphic & Social Media Associate”. In the email please include your resume, cover letter, and a brief paragraph explaining why you are the perfect candidate for this position.