Must Read: Amanda Gorman Covers 'Allure,' Louis Vuitton Air Force 1s by Virgil Abloh Earn $25.3 Million at Auction

Photo: Djeneba Aduayom/Courtesy of Condé Nast

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Thursday.

Amanda Gorman covers Allure

Amanda Gorman fronts Allure's March 2022 issue, photographed by Djeneba Aduayom, introducing the magazine's first-ever A-List of Beauty Changemakers — "a consortium of 19 of the industry's most innovative changemakers making a positive impact in the beauty space," according to a press release. (Gorman is Estée Lauder's first-ever Global Changemaker.) In the accompanying feature, the poet speaks to Editor-in-Chief Jessica Cruel about her writing and performance, her Writing Change initiative and more. {Allure}

Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1s by Virgil Abloh earn $25.3 million at auction

A 200 lot sale of Louis Vuitton Nike Air Force 1s designed by Virgil Abloh earned $25.3 million at Sotheby's, the auction house revealed. In addition to beating estimates, it "set multiple new benchmarks, including the highest known public records for the most valuable sneaker and fashion auctions ever staged, and the most valuable charity auction at Sotheby's in nearly ten years," per a press release. Proceeds will go to the late designer's and Fashion Scholarship Fund's Virgil Abloh™ "Post-Modern" Scholarship. In a statement, Charles F. Stewart, Sotheby's Chief Executive Officer, noted that the auction "saw unparalleled global participation" — "a testament to Virgil Abloh's legacy as one of the most visionary artists and designers of his generation, whose widespread influence and impact is still palpable." {Fashionista Inbox}

Photo: Courtesy of Sotheby's

Can Bode build a family business that lasts?

Ahead of the opening of a new Bode store in Los Angeles, Business of Fashion's Lauren Sherman speaks to designer Emily Adams Bode and CEO Dev Aujla about their plans to keep the business family-run (Aujla is Adams Bode's brother-in-law, and her husband Aaron is also involved) while continuing to grow the brand. {Business of Fashion}

The history and impact of Black creative directors in luxury fashion

In WWD, Obi Anyanwu highlights the work of Abloh, Olivier Rousteing and Ozwald Boateng have done at luxury fashion houses, as some of the few Black creatives to reach the tops of these institutions, delving into their impact not just on the brands they worked for, but also on the industry at large. {WWD}

Homepage image: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Want the latest fashion industry news first? Sign up for our daily newsletter.