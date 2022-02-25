Skip to main content

We Have No Notes: Amanda Seyfried in Oscar de la Renta

Just a really good look (featuring a really, really great dress).
Amanda Seyfried attends the premiere of Hulu's "The Dropout" at DGA Theater Complex on February 24, 2022 2

Save for a handful of variant-induced pauses, celebrities, for the most part, have gone back to leaving the house to promote various projects — which means they're back to wearing things that get us talking. This month alone, we've been blessed by a Baddie Holly Golightly™ (™ Dhani) Saint Laurent moment and many a Rihanna maternity look that had us breathlessly typing into our CMS, unable to get the words out quickly enough. What's been so fun about the recent influx of celebrity outfits has been that the famously beautiful and beautifully famous seem like they're having a lot of fun with their style, as well as being very considered about the full picture, from the clothes to the hair to the makeup to the styling. 

Amanda Seyfried in Oscar de la Renta is an excellent example of this. The foundation for this look, worn to the L.A. premiere of Hulu's "The Dropout," is an excellent mini dress from the brand's Fall 2022 collection — barely a week old and already on Elizabeth Stewart's rack! — which features a puffy off-the-shoulder neckline that continues into short puff sleeves and is made with this rich, plushy cobalt blue velvet that you can almost feel simply by looking at it. The styling is super restrained, with metallic pointed-toe Jimmy Choo heels and silver Ananya earrings. 

Amanda Seyfried attends the premiere of Hulu's "The Dropout" at DGA Theater Complex on February 24, 2022

The beauty is where we see Seyfried really get playful: Genevieve Herr created a bold eye look featuring blue eyeshadow to match the actor's dress and a strong liner to really accentuate it; Robert Vetica then did her hair in a half updo, with her long blonde locks cascading down her back. 

Recommended Articles

It's just a really strong look. And Seyfried enjoyed it, too, judging from a picture Stewart posted on her Instagram.

So far, 2022 is setting the bar quite high for red carpet fashion. 

Stay current on the latest trends, news and people shaping the fashion industry. Sign up for our daily newsletter.

Related Stories

Carrie-Anne Moss attends "The Matrix Resurrections" Red Carpet U.S. Premiere Screening at The Castro Theatre on December 18, 2021 2
Style

Oscar de la Renta Goes Into the Matrix for Carrie-Anne Moss' Custom Premiere Look

Trinity wasn't the only one to reference the iconic franchise on the red carpet.

By Ana Colón
Dec 20, 2021
Gugu Mbatha-Raw attends the 70th Annual Directors Guild Of America Awards 2018
Style

Great Outfits in Fashion History: Gugu Mbatha-Raw in an Updated Oscar de la Renta LBD

Open for a surprise.

By Ana Colón
Jun 9, 2021
Oscar-de-la-Renta-Fall-2022-45
Fashion Week

More Is More for Oscar de la Renta

This fall, wear more color, more sequins, more volume — and blast "Gimme More," while you're at it.

By Ana Colón
Feb 17, 2022
De La Renta PO S22 028 2
Fashion Week

Oscar de la Renta Celebrates Rebirth for Spring 2022

Featuring model muses, friends of the brand and three Hiltons.

By Ana Colón
Sep 16, 2021