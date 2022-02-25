We Have No Notes: Amanda Seyfried in Oscar de la Renta

Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Save for a handful of variant-induced pauses, celebrities, for the most part, have gone back to leaving the house to promote various projects — which means they're back to wearing things that get us talking. This month alone, we've been blessed by a Baddie Holly Golightly™ (™ Dhani) Saint Laurent moment and many a Rihanna maternity look that had us breathlessly typing into our CMS, unable to get the words out quickly enough. What's been so fun about the recent influx of celebrity outfits has been that the famously beautiful and beautifully famous seem like they're having a lot of fun with their style, as well as being very considered about the full picture, from the clothes to the hair to the makeup to the styling.

Amanda Seyfried in Oscar de la Renta is an excellent example of this. The foundation for this look, worn to the L.A. premiere of Hulu's "The Dropout," is an excellent mini dress from the brand's Fall 2022 collection — barely a week old and already on Elizabeth Stewart's rack! — which features a puffy off-the-shoulder neckline that continues into short puff sleeves and is made with this rich, plushy cobalt blue velvet that you can almost feel simply by looking at it. The styling is super restrained, with metallic pointed-toe Jimmy Choo heels and silver Ananya earrings.

Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

The beauty is where we see Seyfried really get playful: Genevieve Herr created a bold eye look featuring blue eyeshadow to match the actor's dress and a strong liner to really accentuate it; Robert Vetica then did her hair in a half updo, with her long blonde locks cascading down her back.

It's just a really strong look. And Seyfried enjoyed it, too, judging from a picture Stewart posted on her Instagram.

So far, 2022 is setting the bar quite high for red carpet fashion.

Stay current on the latest trends, news and people shaping the fashion industry. Sign up for our daily newsletter.