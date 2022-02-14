"And Just Like That..." The "SATC" Extended Universe Takes Over NYFW

A fun trend in celeb-spotting at fashion week is seeing the cast of whatever television show or film everyone's talking about suddenly everywhere — at the shows, at the parties, on Deux Moi. Last September, it was the cast of "Gossip Girl" that took over the New York Fashion Week front row, but this season, another HBO property is clearly on the mind of PRs across the industry.

So far, the new faces of "And Just Like That..." have had a strong presence at the Fall 2022 shows, at times overlapping with their cast mates. Sarita Choudhury was at Altuzarra and Ulla Johnson, joined at the latter by Katerina Tannenbaum, who was also at Eckhaus Latta, for which Hari Nef walked. Elsewhere, Nicole Ari Parker attended Jason Wu, while Alexa Swinton took pictures with "Sex and the City" author Candace Bushnell at Christian Cowan.

We're tracking all of the NYFW appearances of the cast of "And Just Like That..." — catch up with all their goings-on in the gallery, below.

11 Gallery 11 Images

