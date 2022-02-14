Skip to main content
"And Just Like That..." The "SATC" Extended Universe Takes Over NYFW

"And Just Like That..." The "SATC" Extended Universe Takes Over NYFW

Fan favorites Seema, LTW, Rabbi Jen and more have been hitting up the Fall 2022 shows and parties this week.

Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Fan favorites Seema, LTW, Rabbi Jen and more have been hitting up the Fall 2022 shows and parties this week.

A fun trend in celeb-spotting at fashion week is seeing the cast of whatever television show or film everyone's talking about suddenly everywhere — at the shows, at the parties, on Deux Moi. Last September, it was the cast of "Gossip Girl" that took over the New York Fashion Week front row, but this season, another HBO property is clearly on the mind of PRs across the industry. 

So far, the new faces of "And Just Like That..." have had a strong presence at the Fall 2022 shows, at times overlapping with their cast mates. Sarita Choudhury was at Altuzarra and Ulla Johnson, joined at the latter by Katerina Tannenbaum, who was also at Eckhaus Latta, for which Hari Nef walked. Elsewhere, Nicole Ari Parker attended Jason Wu, while Alexa Swinton took pictures with "Sex and the City" author Candace Bushnell at Christian Cowan. 

We're tracking all of the NYFW appearances of the cast of "And Just Like That..." — catch up with all their goings-on in the gallery, below. 

Alexa Swinton and Candace Bushnell at Christian Cowan And Just Like That at New York Fashion Week Fall 2022 2
Sarita Choudhury at Ulla Johnson And Just Like That at New York Fashion Week Fall 2022 9
Katerina Tannenbaum at Ulla Johnson And Just Like That at New York Fashion Week Fall 2022 8
11
Gallery
11 Images

Want the latest fashion industry news first? Sign up for our daily newsletter.

Recommended Articles

Related Stories

Altuzarra Fall 2022 026
Fashion Week

Altuzarra Takes Us on a Mythical Nautical Voyage for Fall 2022

His excellent Fall 2022 collection calls to mind sailors and the mermaids who lure them to danger.

7 hours ago
and-just-like-that-sex-and-the-city-miranda-carrie-charlotte (3)
Style

'And Just Like That' Costumes Feature Vintage, Indie Designers and Pieces From Sarah Jessica Parker's Archive

"SATC" alumni Molly Rogers and Danny Santiago also called former boss Patricia Field to make sure she wasn't using the same Dior piece on "Emily in Paris."

Dec 6, 2021
new-york-fashion-week-spring-2022-trends
Fashion Week

11 Breakout Trends From the New York Fashion Week Spring 2022 Runways

Get ahead on the looks you'll be wearing six months from now.

Sep 14, 2021
brandon-maxwell-fall-2022-collection-review copy
Fashion Week

This Time, It's Personal for Brandon Maxwell

The designer paid tribute to his Mammaw in a deeply moving show for Fall 2022.

Feb 13, 2022