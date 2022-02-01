Autumn PR Is Hiring A PR Account Manager In New York or Los Angeles
Autumn PR is seeking a seasoned beauty and wellness publicist to join our growing team in NY or LA. Candidate will have 5+ years of beauty PR experience. Agency experience a must. Seeking a motivated, creative publicist who has:
- Close editorial relationships
- Proven success in editorial coverage
- Thoughtful, unique approach to strategy
- Strong event planning and execution background
- Creative writing skills
- Ability to manage and mentor junior staff members
TO APPLY: PLEASE SEND YOUR RESUME TO INFO@AUTUMNPR.COM