Autumn PR Is Hiring A PR Account Manager In New York or Los Angeles

Autumn PR is seeking a seasoned beauty and wellness publicist to join our growing team in NY or LA. Candidate will have 5+ years of beauty PR experience. Agency experience a must. Seeking a motivated, creative publicist who has:

Close editorial relationships

Proven success in editorial coverage

Thoughtful, unique approach to strategy

Strong event planning and execution background

Creative writing skills

Ability to manage and mentor junior staff members

TO APPLY: PLEASE SEND YOUR RESUME TO INFO@AUTUMNPR.COM