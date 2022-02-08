AZIONE IS HIRING AN ACCOUNT MANAGER, DIGITAL/INFLUENCER IN LOS ANGELES + NEW YORK CITY

AZIONE was born in 2010 with the vision of being much more than a PR agency. We set out to inspire and empower each and every brand that we work with by building collaborative relationships founded on trust, creativity and high impact results. With our unique and proactive approach, we grow emerging companies into household names and shift consumer perception for some of today’s most widely recognized legacy brands, establishing them once again as disruptive, conversation leaders.

AZIONE prides itself on nearly a decade of building some of the most relevant brands of today such as ALDO, Caraway, Bandier, Kösas, Farmacy, HigherDOSE, Lacoste, Rowan, Summersalt, Sakara Life, Sol de Janeiro, simplehuman, Hoka OneOne, Yes Way Rosé [and many more]. We think of ourselves as a creative agency rooted in PR, and are anything but traditional. Forbes just named us one of the Top Agencies in America 2021.



Job Description



NY / CA- based award-winning agency AZIONE is looking for an experienced candidate to join its Digital/VIP division as an Account Manager. The ideal candidate will possess a comprehensive network of relationships with celebrities, influencers (and people of substance with social followings), fashion stylists, publicist contacts, and industry agents and be able to lead client accounts and demonstrate a proven track record of running multiple clients and projects simultaneously and working on both paid and organic campaigns and partnerships.



The successful candidate must have a minimum of 4-6 years VIP and influencer experience at a relevant agency, a proven list of relationships and a strong interest in relevant cultural events, a strong knowledge of social platforms and a portfolio showcasing relevant organic placements.

Key Responsibilities:

- Proactively securing Celebrity/VIP/Influencer opportunities for organic placements.

- Strategize and oversee VIP & Influencer gifting programs across multiple client accounts simultaneously.

- Build and maintain strong relationships with stylists, managers, and VIP’s for strategic opportunities for clients.

- Multitask across multiple client accounts and projects under deadline.

- Identify and implement on-brand VIP partnership opportunities (paid and unpaid)

- Discovering and nurturing relations with new talent.

- Lead and interface with clients regularly and professionally via client calls and meetings.

- Manage junior VIP team across accounts and ensure action items are completed and refreshed to meet objectives across clients.

- Overseeing daily account management including creative ideation, sample send-outs, updating contact lists, developing recaps and agendas, and preparing weekly and monthly reports.

- Overseeing the reporting of send outs, coverage achieved and forthcoming coverage and collating coverage and date for monthly reports.



Skills and Required Experience:

- Proven relationships with key celebrity, stylist, publicist, manager and influencer contacts.

- Min. 4-6+ years of experience working in lifestyle, fashion + accessories public relations with experience managing multiple client accounts; agency experience is required.

- Experience managing contracts between celebrities, influencers and brands.

- Team leadership skills.

- Experience developing strategies through execution with a track record of proven results; experience developing goals for team and clients.

- Knowledge of all media including strong understanding of digital landscape and social media platforms.

- Creative thinker and extremely detail oriented.

- Proven track record of dressing celebrities, a personal relationship database of top stylists, influencers and socials.

- Understanding of the media landscape with experience conceptualizing digital campaigns from a PR lens.

- Experience pitching celebrity + VIP sightings to entertainment and lifestyle media in an effort to maximize press exposure for clients.

- Hard-working and proactive candidate who is enthusiastic, works well within a team and has a passion for celebrity/VIP relations across all sectors.

- Highly proficient with Digital Platforms and social media platforms. (HYPR and IMDB Pro knowledge a plus)

- Must be based in CA or NY.



We offer 100% medical & dental coverage, bonus & commission, year long summer hours, 401K and several perks and incentives. You'll be working in incredibly fun, collaborative office spaces, surrounded by great teammates in a fast-paced culture committed to excellence for our clients.



To apply, please submit your resume here.



Visit AZIONEPR.com for more information on our company.