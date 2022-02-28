Skip to main content

The 28 Best Beauty Looks From Milan Fashion Week Street Style

See all the hair and makeup inspo from outside the Italian shows.
A street style beauty look from Milan Fashion Week.

A street style beauty look from Milan Fashion Week.

Over the weekend, the Fall 2022 fashion shows in Milan continued, and the street style crowd was out in full force. This season, showgoers clearly had fun with their beauty looks, and an eclectic, anything-goes mentality seemed to be the main clear trend.

Show attendees in the Italian fashion capital got particularly playful with their hairstyles: We spotted fluffy, brushed-out Afros; retro '50s-style pompadours; blunt bobs; long pigtail braids and sculptural updos with unexpected multimedia accents. While makeup was somewhat subdued on the whole, a handful of showgoers went for bold looks in unexpected colors (Matching green lips, lashes and brows! Dark navy lipstick!) to keep things interesting.

In the gallery below, we rounded up 28 stand-out beauty moments from outside the Italian shows. Click through for ample beauty inspo.

milan-fashion-week-fall-2022-beauty-street-style-28
milan-fashion-week-fall-2022-beauty-street-style-2
milan-fashion-week-fall-2022-beauty-street-style-7
28
Gallery
28 Images

To see the best beauty street style looks from New York Fashion Week, click through the gallery below.

Recommended Articles

nyfw-beauty-street-style-fall-2022-12
nyfw-fall-2022-beauty-street-style-1
nyfw-fall-2022-beauty-street-style-2
42
Gallery
42 Images

Want the latest fashion industry news first? Sign up for our daily newsletter.

Related Stories

milan beauty street style 2020
Beauty

The 24 Best Beauty Street Style Looks From Milan Fashion Week

See the most inspiring hair and makeup moments from outside the shows.

By Stephanie Saltzman
Sep 24, 2019
paris-fashion-week-beauty-street-style-30
Fashion Week

The 112 Best Beauty Street Style Looks From the Spring 2020 Shows

See the most inspiring hair and makeup moments from outside the shows.

By Stephanie Saltzman
Oct 4, 2019
paris-fashion-week-beauty-ss-promo
Beauty

The 112 Best Street Style Beauty Looks From Fall 2019 Fashion Month

See all the standout hair and makeup moments from outside the shows in New York, London, Milan and Paris.

By Stephanie Saltzman
Mar 8, 2019
paris beauty street style promom
Fashion Week

The 33 Best Beauty Street Style Looks From Paris Fashion Week

See the most inspiring hair and makeup moments from outside the shows.

By Stephanie Saltzman
Oct 3, 2019