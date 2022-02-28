The 28 Best Beauty Looks From Milan Fashion Week Street Style

See all the hair and makeup inspo from outside the Italian shows.

A street style beauty look from Milan Fashion Week. Photo: Imaxtree

Over the weekend, the Fall 2022 fashion shows in Milan continued, and the street style crowd was out in full force. This season, showgoers clearly had fun with their beauty looks, and an eclectic, anything-goes mentality seemed to be the main clear trend.

Show attendees in the Italian fashion capital got particularly playful with their hairstyles: We spotted fluffy, brushed-out Afros; retro '50s-style pompadours; blunt bobs; long pigtail braids and sculptural updos with unexpected multimedia accents. While makeup was somewhat subdued on the whole, a handful of showgoers went for bold looks in unexpected colors (Matching green lips, lashes and brows! Dark navy lipstick!) to keep things interesting.

In the gallery below, we rounded up 28 stand-out beauty moments from outside the Italian shows. Click through for ample beauty inspo.

28 Gallery 28 Images

To see the best beauty street style looks from New York Fashion Week, click through the gallery below.

42 Gallery 42 Images

