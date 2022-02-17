The 42 Best Beauty Looks From New York Fashion Week Street Style

On the street at New York Fashion Week Fall 2022. Photo: Imaxtree

You know New York Fashion Week is back when street style becomes a moving collage of beauty inspiration made up of must-try makeup and hair looks.

The audience at the New York Fall 2022 shows returned with inventive hairstyles, including '90s-inspired double buns and pearl-fastened pigtails, as well as neon and two-tone dyes. Braids adorned with shells, voluminous Afros and coiffed-to-perfection finger waves offered other standout hair moments among the street-style crowd. A handful of guests completed their looks with rhinestone clips and pins.

Lips took centerstage on the makeup front: Some attendees preferred a layer of sheer glitter gloss to create a soft shimmer, while others went for bold reds and dusty roses. And while the weather was all over the place, striking eyeshadow and eyeliner remained constant throughout the week.

In the gallery below, we've rounded up a selection of 42 of our very favorite beauty street style moments from outside the New York Fall 2022 shows. Click through to see 'em all.

