Fashionista's Favorite Bags From the London Fall 2022 Runways

From updated messenger bags to sculptural carryalls.

Photo: Imaxtree

Brands are no longer betting on the cutesy appeal of teeny tiny totes: On the Fall 2022 runways in both New York and London, designers replaced the micro-mini bags everyone's been obsessed with for the past few years with practical carryalls — some big enough to store all your groceries. 

The handbags to come from "It Brits" aren't as large as the ones from the top American labels, but they could certainly hold a midday snack (and then some). Molly Goddard has non-boring versions of the boardroom-bound messenger bag, while Conner Ives offers a puffy, pillowy shoulder bag. Eudon Choi and 16Arlington go the structural route, unveiling arm candy in architectural shapes. Simone Rocha sticks to what sells: pearl-and-jewel-bedecked party purses. 

Ahead, scroll through our gallery to see our 19 favorite bags from the Fall 2022 collections at London Fashion Week (and see our favorites from New York here).

best-handbags-purses-london-fashion-week-fall-2022-7
best-handbags-purses-london-fashion-week-fall-2022-2
best-handbags-purses-london-fashion-week-fall-2022-3
19
Gallery
19 Images

