Skip to main content
Fashionista's Favorite Bags From the Milan Fall 2022 Runways

Fashionista's Favorite Bags From the Milan Fall 2022 Runways

The leaders in luxury leather goods did not disappoint.

Photo: Imaxtree

The leaders in luxury leather goods did not disappoint.

With many leaders in luxury leather goods on the schedule at Milan Fashion Week, we expected to see a bevy of delightful bags, and the Fall 2022 runways did not disappoint: From bedazzled, early aughts-inspired logos to furry fanny packs and bubblegum-pink shoulder bags, the wishlist-topping accessories coming out of Italy give us several reasons to look forward to going out come September.  

The offering skews more towards statement-making, but for those that stick to a more minimalist and classic approach to fall dressing, there are neutral-toned carryalls from Tod's and structured, go-with-everything top-handles from Prada. In keeping with the big bag trend from previous cities, Gucci has totes so large that they could rival the storage of Mary Poppins' bag. 

Ahead, scroll through our gallery to see our favorite bags from the Fall 2022 collections at Milan Fashion Week. 

bvlgari-bag-fall-2022-2
49
Gallery
49 Images

In case you missed it, check out our favorites from New York and London in the galleries below. 

Recommended Articles

new-york-fashion-week-best-bags-fall-2022-2
36
Gallery
36 Images
best-handbags-purses-london-fashion-week-fall-2022-7
best-handbags-purses-london-fashion-week-fall-2022-2
best-handbags-purses-london-fashion-week-fall-2022-3
19
Gallery
19 Images

Want the latest fashion industry news first? Sign up for our daily newsletter.

Related Stories

best-shoes-milan-fashion-week-fall-2022
Fashion Week

Fashionista's Favorite Shoes From the Milan Fall 2022 Runways

Italian designers favored pointed toes and buckles this season.

By Fashionista
46 minutes ago
Fendi bag S22 013
Fashion Week

Fashionista's 43 Favorite Bags From the MFW Spring 2022 Collections

The Y2K influence is strong this season.

By Fashionista
Sep 28, 2021
milan-fashion-week-fall-2021-trends
Fashion Week

9 Standout Fall 2021 Trends From the Milan Fashion Week Runways

Featuring calming neutral tones and party-ready metallics.

By Dara Prant
Mar 2, 2021
A model walks the runway at the Blumarine fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week
Fashion Week

Fashionista's 27 Favorite Shoes From MFW for Spring 2022

From sky-high platforms to beaded (and butterfly!) embellishments on sandals, they're all about being the center of attention.

By Fashionista
Sep 28, 2021