Fashionista's Favorite Bags From the Milan Fall 2022 Runways

With many leaders in luxury leather goods on the schedule at Milan Fashion Week, we expected to see a bevy of delightful bags, and the Fall 2022 runways did not disappoint: From bedazzled, early aughts-inspired logos to furry fanny packs and bubblegum-pink shoulder bags, the wishlist-topping accessories coming out of Italy give us several reasons to look forward to going out come September.

The offering skews more towards statement-making, but for those that stick to a more minimalist and classic approach to fall dressing, there are neutral-toned carryalls from Tod's and structured, go-with-everything top-handles from Prada. In keeping with the big bag trend from previous cities, Gucci has totes so large that they could rival the storage of Mary Poppins' bag.

Ahead, scroll through our gallery to see our favorite bags from the Fall 2022 collections at Milan Fashion Week.

