Fashionista's 36 Favorite Bags From the New York Fall 2022 Runways

Anyone who has splurged on a designer handbag can relate to the impulse to carry something that signifies personality and taste. It's not a practical purchase, but a choice to give utility whatever image you desire. Every season, when a flock of new handbags hits the runway, it's our duty as front row observers to highlight the cream of the leather crop so you can start dreaming about your next accessory.

A few big handbag ideas came out of New York's Fall 2022 collections: Double the bags, double the fun, and the bigger, the better. Proenza Schouler, Altuzarra, Simon Miller and 3.1 Phillip Lim showed twin bags — fraternal and identical sets — in all shapes, sizes and materials. At Brandon Maxwell, Khaite and Tory Burch the hobo bag came back, and it made a large entrance — think weekender-sized slouchy totes. We spotted shearling-trimmed and fuzzy carryalls in several collections, in addition to bucket bags and even some teeny-tiny party purses.

Ahead, scroll through our favorite handbag styles from the New York Fall 2022 runways.

36 Gallery 36 Images

