The Best Street Style Looks From London Fashion Week Fall 2022

It's a wrap on London Fashion Week as the fashion flock heads to Milan for more Fall 2022 collections. Before we dive into what the Italian houses have in store for us, we want to take the time to appreciate our favorite street-style moments from the past few days across the pond. From bright orange puffers to checkerboard print coats, London's showgoers didn't hold back on the sartorial front — and we loved every bit of it. Those that made the quick trip to England also went bold with their accessories, topping off their outfits with cowboy hats and baseball caps. See our winners in the gallery below.

62 Gallery 62 Images

For a look at some of our favorite street style looks from New York Fashion Week, click through the gallery below.

80 Gallery 80 Images

Want the latest fashion industry news first? Sign up for our daily newsletter.