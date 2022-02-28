The Best Street Style From Milan Fashion Week Fall 2022

Milan Fashion Week has drawn to a close, but before moving on to Paris for even more Fall 2022 newness, we need to take the time to appreciate our favorite street-style moments from the past few days in Italy.

Milan's showgoers played with denim, showing affection for embellished jeans in particular. A bright shade of orange emerged as the hero hue, with attendees donning the bold color on everything from mini skirts to suits. Cozy textures and materials — think fluffy footwear and pillowy quilting — rounded out the vivid bunch of dressers.

See our favorite street-style looks from Milan Fashion Week in the gallery below.

67 Gallery 67 Images

For a look at some of our favorite street style looks from New York Fashion Week and London Fashion Week, click through the galleries below.

80 Gallery 80 Images

62 Gallery 62 Images

