The Best Street Style From Milan Fashion Week Fall 2022

Orange emerged as the true hero this season.

Photo: Imaxtree

Milan Fashion Week has drawn to a close, but before moving on to Paris for even more Fall 2022 newness, we need to take the time to appreciate our favorite street-style moments from the past few days in Italy.

Milan's showgoers played with denim, showing affection for embellished jeans in particular. A bright shade of orange emerged as the hero hue, with attendees donning the bold color on everything from mini skirts to suits. Cozy textures and materials — think fluffy footwear and pillowy quilting — rounded out the vivid bunch of dressers. 

See our favorite street-style looks from Milan Fashion Week in the gallery below.

For a look at some of our favorite street style looks from New York Fashion Week and London Fashion Week, click through the galleries below.

