Fashionista's Favorite Shoes From the London Fall 2022 Runways

Featuring plenty of towering platforms to get you in the party mood.

Photo: Imaxtree

If you're a fan of Versace's towering satin platforms, then you'll love the chunky heels that stormed the Fall 2022 runways in London

Several British brands deliver on vertiginous footwear, proving shoes will be your favorite party partners come fall. 16Arlington, Edward Crutchley, Halpern and Molly Goddard are on the tall team, showing ceiling-kissing platforms in festive metallics and bright tweeds. Simone Rocha concocts clompy rubber soles that balance comfort with the enduring elegance of pearls and crystals. Conner Ives and Nensi Dojaka speak to the practical heel-wearer with one-inch sandal options, while Poster Girl appeals to the stiletto pro with a selection of sparkly, sky-high strappy heels. 

Ahead, scroll through our favorite footwear from the London Fall 2022 runways (and see our favorites from New York here).

Paul & Joe clp F22 097
best-shoes-boots-london-fashion-week-fall-2022-1
best-shoes-boots-london-fashion-week-fall-2022-2
26
Gallery
26 Images

