Fashionista's Favorite Shoes From the Milan Fall 2022 Runways

The shoes that walked the runways at Milan Fashion Week didn't quietly ask for attention — they demanded it.

Italian designers are putting their best and boldest feet forward for Fall 2022 with slick thigh-highs, animal-print riding boots, Mary Jane platforms and pumps decorated with rosettes and logos. Milan's famed fashion houses are favoring pointed toes and buckles this season, as seen at Versace and Fendi, Meanwhile, Tod's and N. 21 speak to the city dwellers that prioritize comfort with classic thick-soled loafers.

Ahead, scroll through our favorite footwear from the Milan Fall 2022 runways.

