Skip to main content
Fashionista's Favorite Shoes From the Milan Fall 2022 Runways

Fashionista's Favorite Shoes From the Milan Fall 2022 Runways

Italian designers favored pointed toes and buckles this season.

Photo: Imaxtree

Italian designers favored pointed toes and buckles this season.

The shoes that walked the runways at Milan Fashion Week didn't quietly ask for attention — they demanded it. 

Italian designers are putting their best and boldest feet forward for Fall 2022 with slick thigh-highs, animal-print riding boots, Mary Jane platforms and pumps decorated with rosettes and logos. Milan's famed fashion houses are favoring pointed toes and buckles this season, as seen at Versace and Fendi, Meanwhile, Tod's and N. 21 speak to the city dwellers that prioritize comfort with classic thick-soled loafers. 

Ahead, scroll through our favorite footwear from the Milan Fall 2022 runways. 

Bottega_Veneta_W22_049_Detail2
best-shoes-boots-milan-fashion-week-fall-2022-6
best-shoes-boots-milan-fashion-week-fall-2022-5
48
Gallery
48 Images

In case you missed it, check out our favorites from New York and London in the galleries below. 

Recommended Articles

simon-miller shoes
new-york-fashion-week-best-shoes-fall-2022-2
new-york-fashion-week-best-shoes-fall-2022-3
39
Gallery
39 Images
Paul & Joe clp F22 097
best-shoes-boots-london-fashion-week-fall-2022-1
best-shoes-boots-london-fashion-week-fall-2022-2
26
Gallery
26 Images

Want the latest fashion industry news first? Sign up for our daily newsletter.

Related Stories

best-handbags-purses-milan-fashion-week-fall-2022-15
Fashion Week

Fashionista's Favorite Bags From the Milan Fall 2022 Runways

The leaders in luxury leather goods did not disappoint.

By Fashionista
6 hours ago
milan-fashion-week-fall-2021-trends
Fashion Week

9 Standout Fall 2021 Trends From the Milan Fashion Week Runways

Featuring calming neutral tones and party-ready metallics.

By Dara Prant
Mar 2, 2021
best-milan-fashion-week-street-style-fall-2022-40
Fashion Week

The Best Street Style From Milan Fashion Week Fall 2022

Orange emerged as the true hero this season.

By Fashionista
4 hours ago
A model walks the runway at the Blumarine fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week
Fashion Week

Fashionista's 27 Favorite Shoes From MFW for Spring 2022

From sky-high platforms to beaded (and butterfly!) embellishments on sandals, they're all about being the center of attention.

By Fashionista
Sep 28, 2021