Fashionista's 39 Favorite Fall 2022 Shoes From New York Fashion Week

This season's offering is particularly sock-friendly.

Photo: Imaxtree

Something funny happened at New York Fashion WeekSocks were more prominent on the Fall 2022 runways than sneakers. Our foot's favorite accessory proved its relevance, whether tucked into lilac Mary Janes, paired with a pointed-toe stiletto or worn with a wedge heel. However, they didn't necessarily take attention away from a lot of good shoe propositions for the season: Platform boots and fuzzy textures shared the spotlight with the wardrobe essential, along with brogues, loafers and satin ballet flats. 

Before jumping into the whirlwind of shows and events that the next stop on the fashion month tour will bring us, take a look at the best shoes we saw right here in New York in the gallery below. 

simon-miller shoes
new-york-fashion-week-best-shoes-fall-2022-2
new-york-fashion-week-best-shoes-fall-2022-3
