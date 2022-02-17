Fashionista's 39 Favorite Fall 2022 Shoes From New York Fashion Week

Something funny happened at New York Fashion Week: Socks were more prominent on the Fall 2022 runways than sneakers. Our foot's favorite accessory proved its relevance, whether tucked into lilac Mary Janes, paired with a pointed-toe stiletto or worn with a wedge heel. However, they didn't necessarily take attention away from a lot of good shoe propositions for the season: Platform boots and fuzzy textures shared the spotlight with the wardrobe essential, along with brogues, loafers and satin ballet flats.

Before jumping into the whirlwind of shows and events that the next stop on the fashion month tour will bring us, take a look at the best shoes we saw right here in New York in the gallery below.

39 Gallery 39 Images

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.