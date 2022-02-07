Must Read: Black Fashion Fair Launches First Magazine, Sydney Sweeney Covers 'Cosmopolitan'

Photo: Courtesy of Black Fashion Fair

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Monday.

Black Fashion Fair launches first magazine

Black Fashion Fair is releasing its first-ever magazine. Titled Volume 0: SEEN, the nearly 200-page tome is "an exploration of conversations in and around Black representation in fashion and what it means to be seen," according to a press release. The project was supported by Warby Parker, and features photography by AB+DM, Quil Lemons and Amber Pinkerton; fashion from Kerby Jean-Raymond's Pyer Moss Couture 001 collection, Theophilio and Sergio Hudson; and entries from Brandon Blackwood, Grace Wales Bonner, Bethann Hardison and many more. "These pages are about collaboration and the power of community," Antoine Gregory, Black Fashion Fair founder and SEEN editor-in-chief, said in a statement. "As we continue to create references for the future, Black Fashion Fair becomes our own institution of exhibition, discovery and research." Volume 0: SEEN will be available to purchase online at blackfashionfair.org or at New York's Mulberry Iconic Magazine during fashion week for $95 (or $300 with a limited-edition acrylic box set and photo print) starting on Feb. 7. {Fashionista Inbox}

Sydney Sweeney covers Cosmopolitan

Sydney Sweeney played dress-up in a sparkly Gucci gown to cover Cosmpolitan's Love issue. In the cover story, Sweeney opened up to Jessica Goodman about her production company, restoring a vintage Ford Bronco on TikTok, keeping her romantic relationships out of the public eye and how she relates to her "Euphoria" character Cassie. {Cosmopolitan}

The highs and lows of Proenza Schouler

Proenza Schouler is on the path to profitability, but it hasn't been an easy road for the design duo who were crowned kings of American fashion very early in their careers. Lauren Sherman provided a thorough analysis and timeline of the business highs and lows for the label for Business of Fashion. What started as a brand backed with millions of investment dollars has come to the brink of bankruptcy in recent years for several reasons, including misallocation of funds and disagreements with investors. The label's survival, according to Sherman, rests on the company that its designers keep, as well as their "raw talent and sheer perseverance." {Business of Fashion}

Fashion's use of leather is contributing to the deforestation of the Amazon

Whitney Bauck sheds light on how fashion's extensive use of leather contributes to the deforestation of the Amazon in a new piece for The New York Times. The runway's impact on the rainforest comes from a recent report by the conservation-focused nonprofit Stand.Earth that examined the connection between the leather in our wardrobes and deforestation. "Most of that leather comes from cattle, and rainforest in the Brazilian Amazon is increasingly being slashed and burned to create more grazing space." Most brands are unaware of this part of their supply chain because certifications evaluate the environmental responsibility metrics of tanneries, and the tannery stage is too late to catch deforestation. {The New York Times}

Madam C.J. Walker hair-care line relaunches

Over a century after Madam C.J. Walker changed the beauty industry with her revolutionary hair products, her great-great-granddaughter A'Leila Bundles has teamed up with Walmart to create a new hair-care line, Madam by Madam C.J. Walker. The line features 11 new products, ranging from curl cremes and leave-in conditioners to shampoos and scalp serums, all inspired by Walker's original products. Each product retails for under $10 and upholds Madam Walker's philosophy that a healthy scalp is the foundation for strong hair. You can shop the entire line here. {Glamour}

