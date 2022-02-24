Skip to main content

Blumarine Builds on Its Y2K Hot-Girl Aesthetic for Fall 2022

Nicola Brognano's Paris Hilton-inspired vision for the house continues to take shape.
Blumarine F22 059

When it comes to the early-aughts revival in luxury fashion, Blumarine has established itself as the gold standard. Fashion insiders, stylish celebrities and TikTok teens alike have been seeking out Creative Director Nicola Brognano's nostalgic designs since he debuted his first collection for the house in September 2020.

A year and a half later, Brognano is still banking on that Paris Hilton-inspired Y2K hot-girl aesthetic in a way that's playful and on-trend while also helping to solidify the Italian brand's design codes. Fall 2022 once again relies on colorful faux-fur accents and accessories, halter necklines, long dresses with high slits, midriff-revealing tops, low-rise bottoms, low-slung belts, butterfly motifs and strappy stilettos.

There are nods to Blumarine's feminine, romantic legacy — one that Brognano has taken in a raunchier direction — this season in rosette accents, fluttery tops, ruffles, ruching, heart-shaped nipple pasties and lots of bright pinks and juicy reds. There's also a smattering of dramatic, all-black looks, ideal for the sexy goths among us. Silhouette-wise, impossibly short mini skirts and party dresses are key, as well as that other hot-girl wardrobe staple of the moment: catsuits.

Clearly this vibe is working for the brand when it comes to sales and influence — those who don't buy these pieces up when they hit stores will likely take inspiration from the styling. See each look in the gallery below.

Blumarine F22 056
Blumarine F22 001
Blumarine F22 002
