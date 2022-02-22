Skip to main content

Brandon Maxwell's First Collections for Walmart Are Here

The designer is lending his eye for style to the retailer as a creative director for Scoop and Free Assembly.
LIFESTYLE - FA Spring Collection 5

Almost exactly one year ago, mega-retailer Walmart announced it had tapped Brandon Maxwell to take creative lead at two of its in-house brands, Free Assembly and Scoop. (The latter was scooped — sorry — up for an affordable relaunch back in 2019.) Maxwell wasn't just going to set the direction for the clothes themselves, either: He'd be imagining the whole vision, from product development to the marketing.

"I grew up in a small town, and I grew up shopping at Walmart. As I've left my town and I've traveled from Europe to New York, to LA and back, I have always been acutely aware that there are communities in between those bases, and those are the communities that I come from: growing up in a small town and having to drive hours to access fashion," Maxwell said at the time of his appointment. "It was always something that was interesting to me, to be able to bring fashion right into the town and right outside of your front door."

Well, if you heard a knocking sound, it's because Maxwell's debut collections as creative director of Free Assembly and Scoop are here now. 

Scoop Spring_Lifestyle Assymetrical Dress

Free Assembly is a huge collection of over 500 pieces for men, women and children, and focus on easy, spring fabrications that can all be mixed and matched — think navies and khakis, stripes and gingham, washed-out fleece and airy cotton. Scoop, on the other hand, is more fashion-focused: There are bold colors and prints that feel very Maxwell (even the lookbook images are the same as those for his high-end collection) and trend-driven denim. Free Assembly pieces ring in between $8 and $48, while Scoop hits just slightly higher — from $18 to $75.

Shop Brandon Maxwell's vision for Free Assembly and Scoop now, and check out the imagery in the gallery below:

Scoop Spring_Lifestyle Print Dress
LIFESTYLE - FA Spring Collection 1
LIFESTYLE - FA Spring Collection 2
11
Gallery
11 Images

