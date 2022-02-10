You'll Soon Be Able to Shop BTS Merch at Nordstrom

Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for MRC

Army, get ready: Soon, you'll be able to shop official BTS merchandise at Nordstrom.

The retailer announced on Thursday it will begin stocking BTS-branded items later this month, confirming what fans learned from videos that surfaced online last week, of store associates unloading a range of merchandise to go on shelves.

The full assortment will arrive in select Nordstrom stores and online on Feb. 25, at 3:00 a.m. EST/12:00 a.m. PST. Shoppers can expect apparel in sizes small to extra-large (with some one-sized items) and accessories — on offer: T-shirts, sweatshirts, sweatpants, sweaters, jackets, stickers, photo cards, snow globes, pens and keychains, among other pieces, from "DNA," "Idol," "Mic Drop," "On," "Dynamite" and "Butter," plus Tiny Tan Holiday and a series of mash-up varsity hoodies and tees referencing various comebacks. Prices start at $9 and go up to $133.

A "Fake Love" varsity T-shirt, to be sold at Nordstrom. Photo: Courtesy of Nordstrom

"The Hybe team reached out to us wanting to offer their official BTS Merch for the first time at a U.S.-based retailer in stores and online. We have been longtime BTS fans and have been inspired by how they've been able to connect with their fans in an authentic way, so when Hybe came to us, we were thrilled," Jen Jackson Brown, president and EVP of Nordstrom Product Group, Young Adult and Kids, Nordstrom, Inc., tells Fashionista via e-mail. "We're excited to make this specially curated collection accessible to our customers, who we know are BTS fans, on February 25."

Nordstrom and Hybe (BTS' label) "wanted to make sure we offered a unique assortment for this exciting launch that would not be found at other retailers carrying the collection," she says — to that end, the retailer will be offering exclusive pieces inspired by "Butter," as well as select home items (think slippers and rugs) and more accessibly-priced keychains, stickers and trading cards.

This "Butter" mask, pouch and chain will be part of the upcoming Nordstrom drop. Photo: Courtesy of Nordstrom

In addition to official releases from Hybe, BTS has worked with a range of brands on product over the years, from Fila to Casetify to McDonalds. You can also find select branded pieces at Hot Topic, Walmart, Target and on Amazon; some of their collaborations through BT21 are available at Macy's and, as the popular Twitter account @BTSMerchUpdates pointed out, Nordstrom. (@BTSMerchUpdates, by the way, is an essential follow if you're looking for real-time updates on different BTS product launches.)

"We have worked with several artists in the past to introduce collections, and high-profile launches are not new to us, but this launch is a little different," Jackson Brown writes. "The level of excitement from the BTS Army is unmatched, and we know they're anxiously awaiting this drop. We want to make sure we deliver on their expectations and have been working hard with the BTS and Hybe teams to make sure we have a strong assortment available. We're hoping to make it as easy as possible to shop by having it available on nordstrom.com and in 50 of our Nordstrom stores across the U.S."

"Mic Drop" slippers are coming to Nordstrom. Photo: Courtesy of Nordstrom

The Grammy-nominated artists have the power to sell out, well, everything, from their concerts to the products they wear to practice to what they eat and drink on Vlive. (Read up what happened with Jungkook and his favorite kombucha.) In January, BTS released the Artist Made Collection, featuring limited-edition items designed by each of the members. These were more timeless pieces with subtle references to their work, themselves and Army than the traditional merchandise you might expect to see at a concert: RM designed a wind chime and joggers, Jin two pairs of pajamas and pillows, Suga a guitar pick necklace and notebook set, J-Hope a crossbody bag and set of pots, Jimin a hoodie and silver hoop earrings, V a leather handbag and a set of brooches, Jungkook a mood lamp and zip-up sweatshirt. They all sold out within seconds on the Weverse shop.

Army is also one of the most creative fan bases in the world, often translating their favorite albums, songs and inside jokes into original pieces and looks, as seen most recently at BTS' four sold-out shows at L.A.'s SoFi stadium, which are estimated to have brought "millions of dollars" to the city's economy, according to LAist.

"We went into this partnership hoping to make shopping for BTS Merch more accessible to our customers, and are really excited with how much we're able to offer for this drop," Jackson Brown writes. "We know people appreciate BTS for their authentic music and top-notch performances, and hope to extend that same level of service to customers when they shop the collection with us."

Check out some of the pieces to be sold at Nordstrom starting on Feb. 25 in the gallery, below.

