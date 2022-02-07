Great Outfits in Fashion History: Chloe Bailey in a Sleek Sally LaPointe Suit

Chloe Bailey in Sally LaPointe at the 51st NAACP Image Awards in 2020. Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Sally LaPointe sells a lot of pretty separates, but the magic of the design lies in the way these delicately-sewn pieces come together to create powerful head-to-toe looks.

I was recently reminded of the intricacies of the designer's now-signature monochromatic outfits while viewing her latest collection at the brand's New York City headquarters. There, among racks of cleverly-named bright yellow and pink suits punctuated with feathers and sequins, it was easy to see why everyone from boundary-pushing politicians to chart-topping musicians to Oprah Winfrey are fans of the label.

Chloe Bailey is another influential member of LaPointe's fan base. She wore one of the brand's white suits to the NAACP Image Awards in 2020. Understated and chic, the one-button, accented shoulder blazer and loose-fit, tie-ankle trousers make for the perfect experiment in fluid tailoring. There's an unspoken sophistication to wearing a white pantsuit — be it to your wedding or a red-carpet event — and the version Bailey donned had sartorial assuredness. She matched the confidence of the clothes with her cool conviction and then added a lip ring, diamond danglers and a white pointed-toe pump, for good styling measure.

Should you have upcoming nuptials or an all-white party, shop a selection of statement-making white blazers and full suits in the gallery below.

