Can You Guess the Color on Everyone's Mind at Copenhagen Fashion Week?

Hint: It was a big Spring 2022 runway trend.

Photo: Imaxtree

While a wide range of green shades — from freshly-cut grass to flavorful sage — have become recent closet favorites, a particular iteration of the found-in-nature hue are covering the streets at Copenhagen Fashion Week.

Designers cosigned kelly green on the Spring 2022 runways, and now, Fall 2022 showgoers in Copenhagen are confirming its relevance with their street style, proving that we should start dressing like we're going to a St. Patrick's Day parade every day. 

Though less flashy than a neon slime, kelly green adds a punch of color to any outfit, making it a more exciting alternative to neutral tones that tend to dictate our winter wardrobes. And as demonstrated on the streets of Copenhagen, it works on a range of cold-weather staples, including oversized blazers, textured toppers, turtlenecks, gloves and scarves. It also can be used to shade a plethora of beloved spring trends, from mini skirts to printed blouses. So if we're taking cues from the Danish street-style pack (and we normally do), we should start stocking up on kelly green now.

Shop the Copenhagen Fashion Week street-style color trend in the gallery, below. 

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

