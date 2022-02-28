Must Read: Dries Van Noten Launches Beauty, What's Next for Off-White Without Virgil Abloh

Photo: Courtesy of Dries Van Noten

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Monday.

Dries Van Noten debuts beauty

The master of unexpected juxtapositions, Dries Van Noten, has brought his print clashing to our vanities with a new fragrance and makeup line. Launching on March 2, the designer's first beauty offering contains 10 gender-fluid perfumes and 30 lipsticks created in collaboration with Puig. {Fashionista inbox}

What's next for Off-White without Virgil Abloh

While losing a founder who was essential to the brand's DNA can present concerns regarding its long-term viability, the owners of Off-White are confident in their ability to use the ideas left behind by Virgil Abloh to grow the brand into a multi-billion-dollar business. Executives at New Guards Group and LVMH revealed their plans for Off-White's next chapter to Business of Fashion, beginning with the label's first show without Abloh at Paris Fashion Week that will include "couture-like fashions" and "tease a move into beauty." {Business of Fashion}

Celebrating Black designers at The Costume Institute's "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion"

Fashion historian Jonathan Michael Square curated a series of essays on the Black designers that have items in the Met's exhibition "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion." The collection of writings includes a piece by The Costume Institute's Sequoia Barnes on the meaning behind designer Patrick Kelly's penchant for gifting Black baby-doll pins, an explanation of Dapper Dan's relationship with Harlem by curator Monique Long, and an exploration of Telfar Clemens' queer aesthetics by Madison Moore, assistant professor of gender, sexuality and women's studies at Virginia Commonwealth University. {The Met}

How Olivier Rousteing redefined luxury fashion

Alice Cavanagh profiled Balmain's Olivier Rousteing for the March issue of Harper's Bazaar, focusing on how the designer has transformed the brand into a global juggernaut and challenged the fashion traditions in Paris during his decade-long tenure. "Without subscribing to what is done or expected and often doing the opposite, Rousteing has, perhaps more than any other living designer, redefined what it means to be a luxury brand. Long before most, he embraced social media and influencers, elements once seen as in bad taste by his competitors," Cavanagh writes. "He has also expanded the brand's reach by introducing menswear, relaunching couture and moving beyond traditional fashion channels with music festivals, a streaming short-form drama series and collaborations that span from Netflix to Barbie." {Harper's Bazaar}



"The Nanny" costume designer Brenda Cooper on dressing Fran Drescher

In stylist Brenda Cooper's new book, "The Silhouette Solution," she shares what it was like to work as the costume designer on "The Nanny" and how fashion can be an act of self-love. Caroline Reilly asked Cooper to expand on these topics, as well as share her insight on the core pieces everyone should have in their wardrobe and how she would dress Fran Drescher today, in an interview for Bustle. {Bustle}

