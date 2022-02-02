Great Outfits in Fashion History: Emma Watson in a Cool Black Jumpsuit

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

These days, if an actor is cast as a live-action Disney Princess, you can generally bet she'll dress the part on the red carpet, too. It's a fashion playbook pioneered by Elle Fanning during her turn as Aurora and perfected by Lily James during her time as Cinderella. (Liu Yifei as Mulan and Naomi Scott as Jasmine both added their own twists to the move, too.)

But Emma Watson isn't one known for following red carpet rules very often, which meant her press tour for "Beauty and the Beast" largely eschewed any princess-y tropes. Her one full-on Belle cosplay moment was restrained in the form of a buttery yellow Dior Haute Couture slipdress. Most of her best red carpet moments have come in her more adventurous choices (think upcycled Harris Reed or a Dior gown over trousers), and my favorite look of hers from the "Beauty and the Beast" promotion cycle is no different.

Instead of a gasp-worthy ballgown for the film's Los Angeles premiere, Watson went for an unspeakably cool black jumpsuit by Oscar de la Renta. From the brand's Fall 2017 collection (the debut from creative directors Fernando Garcia and Laura Kim), the one-piece featured a dramatic V-shaped neckline and one tiny nod to Belle in the form of a gold rose at the belt.

Keeping it simple with black satin pumps allowed Watson to play with beauty: She went for a negative-space cateye with a coral lip, and wove gold leafing through her updo, tying it into the rose at her hip. It's an incredibly gorgeous effect overall, while still feeling approachable and laid-back — no easy feat for a Disney Princess!

