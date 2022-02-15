Throwback Beauty Trends Are Taking Over the Runways

Nostalgia for decades past has been a constant source of inspiration in fashion, with a particular fixation on the '90s and early aughts in particular. Well, dust off your emo eyeliner and bust out your crimping iron, because the Fall 2022 runways are heralding a resurgence of even more nostalgic trends — this time, in hair and makeup.

This season's runways are positively rife with throwback beauty moments, with seemingly no old-school trend off limits. The Christian Cowan beauty look championed several early-2000s styles — chunky zig-zag parts, intense black waterliner, dip-dyed pink hair, squared-off acrylic nails! — all at once, for a particularly delightful effect. Meanwhile, models at Victor Glemaud, Khiry and Elena Velez sported punk-y lipstick; for at least one model at the latter, it was accompanied by a spiky-ended low bun many of us spent the better part of 2002 coveting. Christian Siriano's runway also got in on the early 2000s vibes with neatly crimped hair, which served as a cheeky accent to the designer's Victorian Matrix of a collection.

Click through the gallery below to see the many ways throwback trends have continued to influence runway beauty at the Fall 2022 shows.

21 Gallery 21 Images

