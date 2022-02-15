Skip to main content
Throwback Beauty Trends Are Taking Over the Runways

Throwback Beauty Trends Are Taking Over the Runways

Fall 2022 is signaling the resurgence of even more hair and makeup looks from the '90s and 2000s, from crimped texture and zig-zag parts to emo-like waterliner.

Photo: Imaxtree

Fall 2022 is signaling the resurgence of even more hair and makeup looks from the '90s and 2000s, from crimped texture and zig-zag parts to emo-like waterliner.

Nostalgia for decades past has been a constant source of inspiration in fashion, with a particular fixation on the '90s and early aughts in particular. Well, dust off your emo eyeliner and bust out your crimping iron, because the Fall 2022 runways are heralding a resurgence of even more nostalgic trends — this time, in hair and makeup.  

This season's runways are positively rife with throwback beauty moments, with seemingly no old-school trend off limits. The Christian Cowan beauty look championed several early-2000s styles — chunky zig-zag parts, intense black waterliner, dip-dyed pink hair, squared-off acrylic nails! — all at once, for a particularly delightful effect. Meanwhile, models at Victor GlemaudKhiry and Elena Velez sported punk-y lipstick; for at least one model at the latter, it was accompanied by a spiky-ended low bun many of us spent the better part of 2002 coveting. Christian Siriano's runway also got in on the early 2000s vibes with neatly crimped hair, which served as a cheeky accent to the designer's Victorian Matrix of a collection.

Click through the gallery below to see the many ways throwback trends have continued to influence runway beauty at the Fall 2022 shows.

victor-glemaud-fall-2022-beauty-3
christian-cowan-fall-2022-beauty-9
christian-cowan-fall-2022-beauty-1
21
Gallery
21 Images

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.

Recommended Articles

Related Stories

oscar-de-la-renta-main-promo
Beauty

6 Standout Beauty Trends From New York Fashion Week

Including bejeweled makeup, low ponytails, voluminous hairstyles, glitter nails and inventive eyeliner shapes.

Feb 14, 2019
giambattista-valli-fall-2019-beauty-crop
Beauty

Giambattista Valli Just Made Foil Eyelashes a Thing, and They're Absolutely Beautiful

Paired with natural hair textures, it made for a stunning runway moment in Paris.

Mar 4, 2019
Markarian-Fall-2021-beauty-promo
Fashion Week

44 Stunning Beauty Looks From Fall 2021 New York Fashion Week

This season's collections — in whatever form they were presented — were accompanied by some truly memorable hair, makeup and nail moments.

Feb 19, 2021
chanel-fall-2021-beauty-inez-vinoodh1
Fashion Week

Center Parts Are Trendy, According to TikTok and Chanel

Also present at Chanel's Fall 2021 presentation: the stick-straight hair and thick, black eyeliner of your early-2000s teen dreams.

Mar 9, 2021